Games: Heroes of the Seven Islands, Stop Killing Games, vkQuake, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Scribbly comic-book styled Heroes of the Seven Islands is a party-based RPG inspired by 90s games
With a demo now available, if you love turn-based dungeon crawling RPGs like something out of the 90s, be sure to go and check out Heroes of the Seven Islands.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Stop Killing Games petition is back in the UK to sign
Announced back in early 2024, the Stop Killing Games campaign was launched to try and persuade governments across the world to change the law on games being shut down and taken away from you.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vulkan Quake port vkQuake 1.32 adds external WAD, WAD3, and Half-life format support
vkQuake is an advanced port of id Software's Quake using Vulkan instead of OpenGL for rendering. It's impressive, one of the best ways to play, and the recent update sounds pretty delightful.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mighty Marbles is a sweet physics-based toy playground out now
Here's one missed from the Christmas break. Mighty Marbles from developer James Oliver has released with Native Linux support. For those of you who love your more casual games, and one that could be great for a younger audience, it reminds me of various different marble board games I played when I was much younger. There's a nice level of detail here too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG joins the European Federation of Game Archives, Museums and Preservation Projects
GOG made a press announcement today to note they've joined the European Federation of Game Archives, Museums and Preservation Projects (EFGAMP).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Co-op horror game KLETKA managed over 100K sales in a month
The developers of KLETKA, a strange co-op horror game about travelling in a hungry living elevator, have announced some stats and it seems they've done well. KLETKA has a Native Linux version that I wrote about last month.