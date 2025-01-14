Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and Late Night Linux

This week, we're going to do our predictions for 2025, and they're all going to be correct. We'll see in 2026, or maybe not. Welcome to Destination Linux, where we discuss the latest news, hot topics, gaming, mobile, and all things open source and Linux. We will also be discussing some of the CES stuff, the highlights and stuff like that from this year's 2025 CES. Which there is some pretty cool stuff to talk about. So at least there's going to be some positive aspects. Now let's get this show on the road toward Destination Linux.