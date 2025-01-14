Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and Late Night Linux
Destination Linux 402: Our 2025 GNU/Linux Predictions & CES 2025
This week, we're going to do our predictions for 2025, and they're all going to be correct. We'll see in 2026, or maybe not. Welcome to Destination Linux, where we discuss the latest news, hot topics, gaming, mobile, and all things open source and Linux. We will also be discussing some of the CES stuff, the highlights and stuff like that from this year's 2025 CES. Which there is some pretty cool stuff to talk about. So at least there's going to be some positive aspects. Now let's get this show on the road toward Destination Linux.
Late Night Linux – Episode 316
SteamOS is coming to a new Lenovo handheld as well as getting a general beta release, the WordPress drama continues to roll on, the 16GB Raspberry Pi 5 makes no sense to at least one of us (who now owns an N100 mini PC), the 'Linux' Foundation seems to think Chromium-based browsers [...]