Best Free and Open Source Software

10 Best Free and Open Source Command-Line HTTP Clients - LinuxLinks
Good open source developers writing utilities seek to make sure the utility does its job as well as possible, and work well with other utilities. The goal is that users have a handful of tools, each of which seeks to excel at one thing. Some utilities work well independently.
This article looks at 10 open source command line HTTP clients. These clients let you download files over the internet from the command line. But they can also be used for many more interesting purposes such as testing, debugging and interacting with HTTP servers and web applications. Working with HTTP from the command-line is a worthwhile skill for HTTP architects and API designers. If you need to play around with an API, HTTPie and curl are invaluable for example.
Here’s our rating chart capturing our recommendations. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
lsv - Vlang implementation of ls - LinuxLinks
lsv is a modern alternative to ls in the spirit of exa, eza, lsd, pls, natls, ls-go and others.
This is free and open source software.
Inviska Rename - batch rename utility - LinuxLinks
It can be used for renaming music files from tags, renaming photos from Exif information, replacing photograph names like DSC04651.JPG with more useful names like “Spain Holiday – 154.jpg”, and other renaming tasks.
This is free and open source software. Note, the software is not currently under active development.
Tess - hackable, simple, rapid and beautiful terminal - LinuxLinks
Tess is a hackable, simple, rapid and beautiful terminal for the new era of technology.
Note it appears this software is not actively maintained.
This is free and open source software.
JPEG Archive - utilities for archive JPEGs for long term storage - LinuxLinks
JPEG Archive is a small collection of utilities for archiving photos for saving to long term storage or serving over the web.
This is free and open source software.
Vesta - Hosting Control Panel - LinuxLinks
Vesta is a Hosting Control Panel. It provides an easy to use control panel that allows the management of websites, DNS, mail, backups, and mor
Vesta is back under active development as of 25 February 2024.
This is free and open source software.
StygianSift - terminal file explorer - LinuxLinks
StygianSift is here to guide you through the digital underworld. This tool will navigate you through the rivers of data and forests of directories with unparalleled ease.
This is free and open source software.
Zasper - IDE for Data Science - LinuxLinks
Zasper is an IDE designed from the ground up to support massive concurrency. It provides a minimal memory footprint, speed, and the ability to handle numerous concurrent connections.
It’s suited for running REPL-style data applications, e.g. Jupyter notebooks.
The software is inspured by Jupyter.
This is free and open source software.