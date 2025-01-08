Fedora / CentOS / Red Hat/ IBM Leftovers
University of Toronto ☛ The issue with DNF 5 and script output in Fedora 41
These days Fedora uses DNF as its high(er) level package management software, replacing yum. However, there are multiple versions of DNF, which behave somewhat differently. Through Fedora 40, the default version of DNF was DNF 4; in Fedora 41, DNF is now DNF 5. DNF 5 brings a number of improvements but it has at least one issue that makes me unhappy with it in my specific situation. Over on the Fediverse I said: [...]
Stephen Smoogen: Issues I found with CentOS Stream 10
Business Wire ☛ Red Hat Reaches Key Milestone in Push to Functional Safety Certification for Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the achievement of functional safety certification of mixed criticality; a key group of subsystems within Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System, marking another critical step towards ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL-B) functional safety certification of the operating system. This milestone underscores Red Hat’s commitment to delivering innovative and native Linux functional safety for road vehicles.