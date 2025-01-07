Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
BetaNews Has Basically Become a Spamfarm, All the Latest 'Articles' Are SPAM and LLM Slop
No kidding...
-
[Meme] Don't Worry, They Say There's 7 Trillion Dollars Waiting at the Top
At whose expense? With whose consent?
-
Fedora Seems to be Dying of Neglect by IBM
IBM is doing to Fedora what it did to CentOS. It's still there, but only/mostly by name.
-
TRILLIONS! And TRILLIONS and TRILLIONS and TRILLIONS! Invest today!
If the mainstream media and national broadcasters know (and can see) it's a pyramid scheme, why aren't they calling it?
-
British Police: Register a New Account With Unscrupulous American Companies (Microsoft and MElon X) to "Follow" Us
When authorities outsource to foreign social control media
New
-
Links 06/01/2025: Presidential Arrest and Kursk as Bargaining Card
Links for the day
-
Links 06/01/2025: Cyber Security in 2025 Still a Joke (Undermined by Authorities Themselves), US Layoffs 2025 Commence Today
Links for the day
-
Links 06/01/2025: Security Theatre and BBS Archives
Links for the day
-
[Meme] A Corporate Wolf in Sheep Clothing
Will Apple "fans" pay attention? Will they even care?
-
Links 06/01/2025: Leftover General News and Dangers of US Debt Default
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, January 05, 2025
IRC logs for Sunday, January 05, 2025
-
Gemini Links 06/01/2025: End of Christmas, New Leaves and Fresh Starts
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
