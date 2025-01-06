Budgie 10.10 Desktop Will Be Wayland-Only as Work Continues on Budgie 11

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 06, 2025



It’s been a great year for the Budgie desktop with releases like Budgie 10.9 and Budgie 10.9.2, both advancing the hard work of porting Budgie to the Wayland display protocol. Many of Budgie’s components have been ported to Wayland already and the team considers it “daily-drivable on Wayland for a typical end user usecase.”

For example, it’s now possible to log into a Budgie Desktop Wayland session on top of the Labwc compositor, launch apps with tasklist grouping, open the Budgie Menu and Raven, switch up the panel position, live stream and screen capture using OBS Studio, and even share your screen in apps.

