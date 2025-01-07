Games: SteamOS, VoxeLibre, and More

The Spitz Plus GL-X2000 is a 4G LTE Wi-Fi 6 router designed to deliver reliable connectivity for remote work, travel, and rural internet access. It supports advanced network features like Multi-WAN, Failover, and Load Balancing, enhancing connection stability and ensuring dependable performance.

The CPico RP2040 is a microcontroller board based on the RP2040 microcontroller. Designed to closely match the Raspberry Pi Pico, it maintains full pin compatibility, allowing developers to integrate it into existing setups without modification.

ASRock Industrial has announced the NUC(S) Ultra 200 BOX and Motherboard Series, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H processors (Arrow Lake-H), offering up to 99 TOPS of AI inferencing for advanced computing applications.

This tutorial will help you export and import history of Mozilla Firefox web browser. This is beneficial if you want to move your history from one computer to another. And this is compatible with different web browsers as long as they are Firefox family including Abrowser, Icecat, Tor Browser, Librewolf and also Waterfox.

It’s been a great year for the Budgie desktop with releases like Budgie 10.9 and Budgie 10.9.2, both advancing the hard work of porting Budgie to the Wayland display protocol. Many of Budgie’s components have been ported to Wayland already and the team considers it “daily-drivable on Wayland for a typical end user usecase.”

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) ships with Linux kernel 6.8, which has reached the end of its supported life at the end of May 2024. Even if Canonical continues to support Linux 6.8 by backporting bug fixes from newer kernel versions, you may end up in a situation where you need the extra hardware support when installing Ubuntu on a newer computer, or maybe you just want to enjoy some new features.

The biggest change in Mozilla Firefox 134 for Linux users is support for touchpad hold gestures, allowing users to interrupt kinetic (momentum) scrolling by placing two fingers on the touchpad. This feature was initially planned for Firefox 133. Users can disable or enable this feature in about:config by setting apz.gtk.touchpad_hold.enabled to true or false.