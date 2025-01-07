Games: SteamOS, VoxeLibre, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS moving from Steam Deck to more handhelds gives me hope for better anti-cheat compatibility
With 2025 looking potentially like the year of SteamOS Linux with it coming to more handhelds, perhaps we might finally see a solution to the anti-cheat problem that has plagued the Steam Deck and desktop Linux for so long.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Zelda-inspired dungeon maker 'Quest Master' 1.0 due out in Spring with a single-player campaign
Quest Master is a very positively reviewed Zelda-inspired dungeon maker currently in Early Access, and recently a big roadmap update was shared for the upcoming 1.0 release. Quest Master has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ VoxeLibre the free and open source Minecraft-like v0.88 brings huge improvements
VoxeLibre continues advancing towards helping you replace Minecraft with a free and open source alternative. The next release v0.88 is out now and it's a big one. Powered by Luanti (formerly Minetest) this update includes a whole lot of quality of life fixes!
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Kero Quest 64 looks like a classic Nintendo 64 / PS1 game and it's coming to Linux / Steam Deck
With a style that would have fit right in on something like the Nintendo 64 or the PlayStation 1, the upcoming retro collectathon 3D platformer Kero Quest 64 is coming to Linux and Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Project Zomboid - Build 42 Unstable is out with lots new for testing
One missed from last month is the massive update to survival game Project Zomboid is now available as an Unstable Beta for testing. It has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wireless HORIPAD for Steam gets a firmware fix for the Steam Deck OLED
If you plan on picking up the Wireless HORIPAD for Steam for use with a Steam Deck OLED, you'll likely want to upgrade the firmware on the HORIPAD. This is the special HORIPAD released in the USA late last year, with a UK release due January 31.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Discord Canary on Linux breaks Wayland screen-sharing support for now
Recently I shared the news that Discord Canary had fixed full Wayland screen-sharing on Linux with working audio, but it has been removed again.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GPD WIN 4 handheld plans to support Valve's SteamOS in 2025
Hardware vendor GPD have updated their store page for the GPD WIN 4 (2025) which notes they plan to support SteamOS on it with help from Valve. The Win 4 is not some brand-new announcement though, it's one they launched originally in 2022 but the 2025 refresh brings newer hardware for it.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ There is no AMD Z2 Steam Deck model coming - Valve
With CES starting tomorrow, there's already lots of leaks and speculation going around and Valve have been quick to shoot down an AMD Z2 Steam Deck.