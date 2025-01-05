Sparky 7.6
Debian-Based Sparky 7.6 Now Available for Download
The team behind the lightweight Debian-based Linux distro Sparky announced the release of version 7.6, the sixth update in the Sparky 7 “Orion Belt” series, based on and fully compatible with the stable Debian 12 branch.
Although the original plan was to unveil this update earlier, a GPG key issue in the Sparky testing 2024.11 ISO images led to an interim 2024.12 release last December. Consequently, the stable ISO images were rescheduled for this January 2025 launch.