posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2025



Quoting: Fossify File Manager: Open Source Replacement to Files by Google on Android —

On Linux, there's no shortage of good file managers, allowing people to easily navigate and organize their way around files/folders. Each solution brings something unique to the table; if you were looking for something lightweight, then you have Thunar; if you want more features, then you have the likes of Dolphin and Nautilus.

Similarly, on Android, there are a bunch of file manager offerings, each with something different to offer, but sadly, many of those are infested with trackers and advertisements, making one wonder: Is my data being used to sell me stuff?

For this article, we have an open source offering called Fossify File Manager, which respects its users' privacy by not employing any ad or tracking tech.