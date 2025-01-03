posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2025



Quoting: Caddy 2.9 Web & Reverse Proxy Server Released —

Seven months after its previous 2.8 release, the team behind Caddy, a popular open-source web and reverse proxy server written in Go, has officially unveiled version 2.9, bringing a variety of refinements and bug fixes to deliver a smooth and high-performing web server experience.

We start by saying that Caddy 2.9 refines core functionalities related to config loading, events, matchers, and placeholders. These improvements, by design, reduce friction for system administrators while also maintaining a higher level of stability.

Additionally, performance gains in the reverse proxy and HTTP server components now provide more efficient traffic handling, contributing to a noticeably smoother experience for large-scale deployments.