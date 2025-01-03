Games: Stardew Valley, Humble Bundle, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stardew Valley hits over 41 million sales with millions sold during 2024
Developer Eric Barone "ConcernedApe", has updated the Stardew Valley website with some new figures showing the pixel-art farming life-sim has only continued to grow.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grab some typing adventures and language learning in the latest Humble Bundle
The first new Humble Bundle of games for 2025 is here, and it's starting you off with some typing and language adventures to sink your fingers into.
GamingOnLinux ☛ While Palworld enjoys a resurgence Valve dropped the rating to Steam Deck Unsupported
Palworld is enjoying a nice resurgence after the release of the Feybreak major update with a huge increase in players. Going from around a regular 45,000 players online to around 200,000 concurrent players. However, Valve have dropped the rating the Steam Deck Unsupported.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Half-Life 3 rumours are about again after a teaser from G-Man's voice actor
2025 is shaping up to be potentially one of the most exciting in recent memory, with more rumours about Half-Life 3 being a very real thing.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve saw a record-breaking 19,000 games released on Steam in 2024
While Steam continues to grow with it repeatedly breaking the concurrent online user counts throughout 2024, we also saw 2024 as the biggest in terms of game releases ever too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Veloren the free and open source action-adventure RPG update 0.17 brings plenty new to explore
Inspired by games like Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft - Veloren has a new release out now. After many months of work there's a lot new in this release for the free and open source game that continues to impress.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 9-22 released with lots of game fixes for Linux / Steam Deck
The community-build of Proton, GE-Proton, was updated with a new version that updates various upstream components and adds plenty of game fixes for Linux desktop and Steam Deck. GE-Proton 9-22 arrived while GamingOnLinux was on a holiday break on December 28th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's the winners of 2024 The Steam Awards with God of War Ragnarok the Best Game on Steam Deck
Another year is finished and so Valve have now put up the results of The Steam Awards for 2024. No surprises on most of them.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux user share on Steam ended 2024 on a high note
Valve have put up the Steam Hardware & Software Survey for December 2024, which shows that the Linux share ended 2024 in December with a nice boost.