Tor, Microsoft, and Openwashing PR Stunt
-
Tor ☛ 2024: Year in Review
Whenever people talk about Tor, a few key concerns are consistently brought up: performance, security and network health, censorship circumvention, and compatibility for third-party integrations. These are essential priorities of the Tor Project's work, and this year we've made significant progress in each of these areas. As we reflect on the past year, let's revisit some of our new and ongoing projects that address these core questions and challenges.
All of this was made possible with the continued support of our community and users. Together we can build a stronger, more resilient future for digital rights.
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Microsoft Research Funds "Pronouns in Software" Study
After encouraging "Gender Transitioning" children, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft is doubling down on DEI with new "Research" study and new animated video about Trans pronouns in software.
-
-
Openwashing
-
Techdirt ☛ Embodied Is Actually Trying To Release ‘Moxie’ Robots To The Open Source Community
Now, all of this certainly isn’t a perfect solution. If people miss getting the update, their robots will still end being bricks. There is no committment from anyone at all that the open-sourced code and OpenMoxie are going to be dutifully maintained. And who knows what the quality of OpenMoxie will be compared with what the company itself had been providing.
-