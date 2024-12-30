Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security Podcast
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2024
-
This week in Linux, we have a ton to talk about. So much happened. I took last week off because of the holidays, and there's just a lot happened in that period of time. So let's talk about it. First, we have Xfce because Xfce 4.20 has been released. openSUSE has announced a new package management tool. There is now an alpha release for the Serpent OS distribution. There's also a Steam Winter Sale that's going on right now. And we've got news from DreamWorks. Yes, that DreamWorks. All of this and more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and open source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.
-
We tested out the OpenWRT One and tried it in a unique use case. Then, Wes goes back to 1999 to solve a problem.
-
Josh and Kurt talk about new NIST password guidance. There’s some really good stuff in this new document. Ideas like usability and equity show up (which is amazing). There’s more strict guidance against rotating passwords and complex passwords.