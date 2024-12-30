Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 29th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback. I also want to wish you all a Happy New Year and an amazing 2025!

Amarok 3.2 “Punkadiddle” Music Player Officially Released, Now Ported to Qt 6

Coming almost five months after Amarok 3.1, the Amarok 3.2 release introduces initial porting to the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 technologies. This means that the application can now be compiled from sources against these technologies if integrators want to offer their users a more modern interface.

LinuxGizmos.com

01Studio CanMV K230 Python Powered AI Development Board with RISC V Edge Computing

The distributor Youyeetoo recently highlighted the 01Studio CanMV K230 AI development board, built on Canaan’s K230 chip. This board includes features such as neural network acceleration, flexible camera interfaces, 4K video support, and onboard Wi-Fi connectivity.

MNT Reform Next Laptop Features Modular Design and Open Hardware

The MNT Reform Next, recently featured on CrowdSupply, builds on the Classic MNT Reform with a 12.5″ open hardware laptop designed for modularity, customizability, and repairability, offering full access to hardware sources for user modification and maintenance.

Forlinx Unveils Cost-Effective i.MX8MPL-C SoM for Industrial Applications

Forlinx Embedded recently introduced the FETMX8MPL-C SoM, a cost-effective solution for industrial and IoT applications that balances performance and functionality without incorporating advanced multimedia or machine learning features.

Atomic Echo Base Enables Voice Recognition for M5 Atom Series

news

Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security Podcast

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

MNT Reform Next Laptop Features Modular Design and Open Hardware
The laptop ships with Debian GNU/Linux and comes with comprehensive documentation
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
Amarok 3.2 “Punkadiddle” Music Player Officially Released, Now Ported to Qt 6
Today, the Amarok development team released Amarok 3.2, the latest stable version of this open-source music player app featuring new features and other changes.
OpenMediaVault 7.4.17 Released
New update available
 
KDE, Operating Systems, and More
today's leftovers
Open Hardware, PineTimes, and More
Some hardware news picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Conferences/Education: FOSDEM 2025 and 2025 Perl and Raku Conference
a pair of events
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security Podcast
3 new episodes
today's leftovers
a mix of FOSS and GNU/Linux
EasyOS 6.5.3
new EasyOS release/s
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 29th, 2024
The 220th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 29th, 2024.
Android Leftovers
More evidence shows Samsung could finally adopt this ancient Android Nougat feature
Chimera Linux Hits Beta, It’s More than Exciting
Chimera Linux enters beta! It's a non-GNU, rolling release, systemd-free distro that embraces FreeBSD's essence and the KISS philosophy
Why Arch Isn't My Daily Driver, but I Use It Anyway
Arch Linux has built up a fanbase of dedicated Linux users who use it as their main distro
EndeavourOS Neo Provides a Stylish Route to Arch Linux
Endeavor OS is a beautiful desktop operating system, and anyone who wants to get a (an easier) taste of Arch Linux, this is a great option
8 Ubuntu Tips and Tricks for First-Time Users
When I’m asked to recommend a Linux distribution for beginners, I always suggest Ubuntu
Best Free and Open Source Software
All the software featured here is published under an open source license
PakOS – Debian-based Linux distribution from Pakistan
PakOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution which aims to be frugal with system resources
Command Line Email With Mutt: Manage Your Inbox in the Terminal
Mutt is a text-based email client known for speed and customization, with support for features like PGP and message threading.
Linux 6.13-rc5
"It's been another week, but I'm happy to report that clearly most people actually seem to have been enjoying the holidays, because rc5 is tiny"
LinDoz 2025 is Live
MakuluLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Kdenlive new year preview
One of the much requested feature for Kdenlive was a modern background removal tool
today's leftovers
BSD, Linux, and more
KDE: Krita and Zooming
a pair of KDE posts
Open Hardware: Linux On Mobile, Arduino, and More
hardware picks for today
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Android Leftovers
Nothing phones finally get this must-have Android search feature
System76 Refreshes Their AMD-Powered Pangolin Linux Laptop with 2K Display
Linux hardware vendor System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of the company’s Pangolin Linux-powered laptop with upgraded components.
What Is Ubuntu "LTS", and When Should You Use It?
Are you confused between Ubuntu’s LTS and non-LTS versions and don’t know which one you should download
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
GIMP 3.0 RC2 Added New public Hey Hi (AI) Initial AppImage & Fixed 2.10 Migration
GIMP image editor announced the second release candidate for the next major 3.0 release a day ago on Friday
Running a Lenovo Legion pro 7 laptop under Debian
When buying it, I knew it would not be a good fit for Debian, as this type of laptop is aimed at gaming, and the support under Linux is rather bad
Programming Leftovers
Development news/picks
What Is a Tiling Window Manager on Linux? (and 5 to Try)
Tiling window managers have the potential to enhance your productivity, after you spend a little time setting one up anyway. Let's look at how they work and what you need to get started
Best Linux Distro of 2024? There Is No Such Thing!
Looking for the best Linux distro of 2024?
Slackware-based Zenwalk Linux returns with "Santa Claus" edition
Overall, it sports the same changes as the latest Slackware refresh
darktable 5.0.0 released
The following is a summary of the main features added to darktable 5.0
Security Leftovers
hacking and Windows TCO
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Audiocasts/Shows: Self-Hosted and GNU World Order [original]
2 new episodes
EasyOS and Free Software Leftovers
today's leftovers
Programming, VIM, and GNU (GIMP)
coding centric update
Games: Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Steam Deck Titles, and More
gaming related picks
today's howtos
Instructionals and installing things
Security Leftovers
Security related news picks
Retro, Open Hardware, and Mobile
Phosh, Raspberry Pi, and more
Android Leftovers
Redmi K80 Ultra tipped to launch as high-capacity Android smartphone with next-gen flagship-grade SoC
Databases: Use of Time in Distributed Databases, IvorySQL 4.0, SynchDB 1.0, CloudNativePG 1.25.0 and 1.24.2
mostly psql picks
5 of the Best System Monitoring Tools in Linux
System monitors are a vital part of keeping your PC in top shape. Learn some of the best system monitors that you can install on GNU/Linux today
My Favorite Linux Distro for 2024 is Not Ubuntu, Not Mint, It's This
Revealing my favorite Linux distribution before 2024 ends
See Pinned Ubuntu Dock Apps in the Application Grid
You may have noticed (or not) that if an app is pinned to the Ubuntu Dock you don’t see a shortcut for it in the applications grid
Keep putting pressure on Microsoft
Grassroots organization against a corporation as large as Microsoft is never easy
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Holiday Hacking 2024
Like every year I take a couple of days off at the end of the year to wind down and spent time with the family
This Week in GNOME: #180 Image Editing
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 20 to December 27
Plasma power management woes and solutions
Until recently, my Slimbook Executive laptop has worked beautifully
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.7, Linux 6.6.68, and Linux 6.1.122
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
How managing networks differs on Windows 10 and Linux
If you're considering leaving the soon-to-sunsetted Windows 10 for Linux
Windows TCO: Windows Botnets and More
cost of Microsoft on the Net
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles