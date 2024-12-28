Release of Ghostty 1.0

For years, GPU-accelerated terminals like Kitty and Alacritty have been the top picks for Linux enthusiasts looking for a fast, reliable terminal emulator. But there’s a new player in town: Ghostty. Before moving on, however, let me quickly cover what GPU-accelerated terminals are all about.

In short, GPU-accelerated terminals use your computer’s graphics card (GPU) to render text and visuals, making them faster and more efficient than traditional ones that rely solely on the CPU. This results in smoother performance, especially when handling complex tasks like scrolling through large files or rendering Unicode characters. Now, back to the topic.