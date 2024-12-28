posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 28, 2024,

Zenwalk Linux returns with "Santa Claus" edition

Zenwalk Linux targets desktop users and has been around for almost two decades. At the end of May 2024, it surfaced as Minislack. In mid-August 2005, it changed its name to Zenwalk. It currently uses Xfce as its desktop environment, but GNOME and KDE fans can grab the packages separately and make the switch on their own. Last year, the project was quite silent, although it received the Syncthing continuous file synchronization app and the Waterfox web browser alongside various system updates and fresh Adwaita visual themes with a unified look for GTK4, GTK3, GTK2, and QT applications. Now, Xfce 4.20 arrives as part of the "Santa Claus" edition, which is also labeled 241227.