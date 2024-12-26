Commits in the Git source-code management system are identified by the SHA-1 hash of their contents — though the specific hash may change someday. The full hash is a 160-bit quantity, normally written as a 40-character hexadecimal string. While those strings are convenient for computers to work with, humans find them to be a bit unwieldy, so it is common to abbreviate the hash values to shorter strings. Geert Uytterhoeven recently proposed increasing the length of those abbreviated hashes as used in the kernel community, but the problem he was working to solve may not be as urgent as it seems.

A hash, of course, is not the same as the data it was calculated from; whenever hashes are used to represent data, there is always the possibility of a collision — when two distinct sets of data generate the same hash value. A 160-bit hash space is large enough that the risk of accidental collisions is essentially zero; the risk of intentional (malicious) collisions is higher, but is still not something that most people worry about — for now. The hash space is large enough that even a relatively small portion of the hash value is still enough to uniquely identify a value. In a small Git repository, a 24-bit (six-digit) hash may suffice; as a repository grows, the number of digits required to unambiguously identify a commit will grow. In all cases, though, the shorter commit IDs are much easier for humans to deal with, and are almost universally used.