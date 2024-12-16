GNU/Linux Leftovers
Graphics Stack
Linux Links ☛ Waybox – minimalist Wayland compositor
Waybox is a *box-style (minimalist) Wayland compositor modeled largely on Openbox.
Games
GamingOnLinux ☛ The upcoming Lenovo Legion Go S may come with a SteamOS Linux version
The leaked but unannounced Lenovo Legion Go S seems like it will come in two different versions, and one of them may even be with SteamOS Linux like Valve's Steam Deck.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Bryan Lunduke ☛ 3 Anti-White Discrimination Lawsuits Pending Against I.C.B.M. & Red Hat [Ed: Update on IBM's racist layoffs]
One year after the explosive I.C.B.M. & Red Bait leaks, we look at each lawsuit...
Red Hat ☛ Our top GNU/Linux articles of 2024
It's that time of year again: we're recapping the highlights from the past year in Red Bait Developer's annual Best of series, showcasing the best of Ansible automation, languages and runtimes, Kubernetes and OpenShift, and more.
Linux has been a core component of Red Hat's product ecosystem since the very beginning. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) continues to add new features and enhancements to support the developer experience, most recently with last month's 9.5 release. This year also brought exciting new capabilities like image mode for Red Bait Enterprise Linux, a new deployment method for RHEL that delivers the platform as a container image.
Debian Family
Yukinu ☛ Finally Upgraded To Debian 12 And Debadifying Goodvibes
It took me a while, but I've finally gotten rid of my last Debian 11 machine and have now fully upgraded all of my machines to Debian 12. Readers of my blog may remember that in June/July I had upgraded my server that hosts this blog to Debian 12, and while in the end it was mostly a successful upgrade, my actual daily driver desktop machine was still on Debian 11. As I wrote about in last article, I'm very particular when it comes to choosing applications, and there were quite a few GUI applications that, for me, were badified by their developers in the Debian 12 release. So instead of upgrading my desktop immediately, I took my time forking, patching, rebuilding, and packaging the badified apps for Debian 12 until I had enough of them rebuilt that I could continue with my daily workflow on Debian 12.
Devices/Embedded
Frederik Braun ☛ Home assisstant can not be secured for internet access
Home automation is a cool toy but also allows my house hold to be more energy efficient: My aim was to configure my home's heating to switch off when my family is away and turn back on when we return. This is achieved with home assistant, a popular open-source home automation platform, with location/presence notifications from mobile devices. To do this, the home assistant server needs to be accessible from the internet, as mobile devices must communicate with it remotely.
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ Olimex ESP32-P4-DevKit offers Ethernet, USB JTAG, MIPI DSI and CSI interfaces
Olimex ESP32-P4-DevKit is a compact development board powered by a 400 MHz ESP32-P4 general-purpose dual-core RISC-V microcontroller with a 10/100Mbps Ethernet RJ45 connector, a USB-C Serial/JTAG connector, MIPI DSI/CSI connectors for a display and a camera, GPIO headers and UEXT connector, Boot and Reset buttons, and a few LEDs. In some ways, it offers similar to the Waveshare ESP32-P4-NANO board we covered last month, but in a different form factor, and it lacks WiFi 6 connectivity and a USB Type-A connector.
