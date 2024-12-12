Operating Systems and Software Leftovers

Arch Linux is popular as a base for other Linux distributions; examples of Arch-derivatives include EndeavourOS, Manjaro, Parabola, and SteamOS. There's one small problem: the control files used to describe how to build packages for Arch Linux have no stated license. That creates a bit of uncertainty about the rights and responsibilities for the downstream derivatives. So far, that doesn't seem to have been a problem, nor has it stopped other projects from assuming that reuse is allowed. However, the Arch project is looking to add some clarity by explicitly assigning a liberal license to its package sources. Currently the project is in the process of reaching out to contributors to see if they have any objections.

An Arch Linux package is described using a PKGBUILD file, which is a Bash script used by the makepkg utility to compile the package source and make it ready to install using the pacman package manager. The Arch wiki has a good overview of the components and steps needed to create an Arch package.