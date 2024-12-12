The Linux kernel community's discussions about including Rust have gotten a lot of attention, but the kernel is not the only project wrestling with the question of whether to allow Rust. The Git project discussed the prospect in January, and then again at the Git Contributor's Summit in September. Complicating the discussion is the Git project's lack of a policy on platform support, and the fact that it does already have tools written in other languages. While the project has not committed to using or avoiding Rust, it seems like only a matter of time until maintainers will have to make a decision.

Taylor Blau opened the discussion in January by listing some of the advantages of Rust for the Git project: memory safety, lack of data races, easier refactoring (in the absence of unsafe code), and making it easier for more people to contribute to Git. ""Given the allure of these benefits, I think it's at least worth considering and discussing how Rust might make its way into"" Git's mainline. Blau also pointed out some questions that would need answering before the project could consider using Rust: how the language would affect platform support, which parts of Git would be easiest to migrate or extend (as is nature of sprawling mailing list discussions, the participants later touched on both), and how the change would interact with ongoing maintenance efforts.