Programming Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Making memcpy(NULL, NULL, 0) well-defined
Undefined behavior (UB) in the C programming language is a regular source of heated discussions among programmers. On the one hand, UB can be important for compiler optimizations. On the other hand, it makes is easy to introduce bugs that lead to security issues.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Al "Slop" Bug Reports Hurting Python, Curl, & Other Open Source Projects
"Low-quality, spammy, and LLM hallucinated security reports" taking time away from real bugs and features.
DEV Community ☛ Divine Attah-Ohiemi: From Sisterly Wisdom to Debian Dreams: My Outreachy Journey
Discovering Open Source: How I Got Introduced
Hey there! I’m Divine Attah-Ohiemi, a sophomore studying Computer Science. My journey into the world of open source was anything but grand. It all started with a simple question to my sister: “How do people get jobs without experience?” Her answer? Open source! I dove into this vibrant community, and it felt like discovering a hidden treasure chest filled with knowledge and opportunities.
Buttondown LLC ☛ Stroustrup's Rule
The blogger gives the example of option types in Rust. Originally, the idea of using option types to store errors was new for programmers, so the syntax for passing an error was very explicit: [...]
Rust
LWN ☛ NonStop discussion around adding Rust to Git
The Linux kernel community's discussions about including Rust have gotten a lot of attention, but the kernel is not the only project wrestling with the question of whether to allow Rust. The Git project discussed the prospect in January, and then again at the Git Contributor's Summit in September. Complicating the discussion is the Git project's lack of a policy on platform support, and the fact that it does already have tools written in other languages. While the project has not committed to using or avoiding Rust, it seems like only a matter of time until maintainers will have to make a decision.
Taylor Blau opened the discussion in January by listing some of the advantages of Rust for the Git project: memory safety, lack of data races, easier refactoring (in the absence of unsafe code), and making it easier for more people to contribute to Git. ""Given the allure of these benefits, I think it's at least worth considering and discussing how Rust might make its way into"" Git's mainline. Blau also pointed out some questions that would need answering before the project could consider using Rust: how the language would affect platform support, which parts of Git would be easiest to migrate or extend (as is nature of sprawling mailing list discussions, the participants later touched on both), and how the change would interact with ongoing maintenance efforts.
LWN ☛ Rust's incremental compiler architecture
The traditional structure of a compiler forms a pipeline — parsing, type-checking, optimization, and code-generation, usually in that order. But modern programming languages have requirements that are ill-suited to such a design. Increasingly, compilers are moving toward other designs in order to support incremental compilation and low-latency responses for uses like integration into IDEs. Rust has, for the last eight years, been pursuing a particularly unusual design; in that time compile times have substantially improved, but there's still more work to be done.
In a traditional compiler, normally each step of the pipeline needs to complete before the next is started. For example, optimization must complete before the compiler can begin emitting machine code. There are ways to improve this — working on translation units in parallel, caching some kinds of analysis, etc. — but, at a certain point, the architectures of the compilers themselves make it difficult to make the code support incremental compilation.
