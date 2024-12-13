Tux Machines

KDE Gear 24.12 Officially Released, Finally Ports Dolphin to Mobile Devices

Highlights of KDE Gear 24.12 include accessibility and usability improvements for the Dolphin file manager with a revamped main view to work with screen readers, more natural sorting of files, and improved keyboard navigation. Dolphin now also features an overhauled Checksum and Permissions tab in the Properties dialog, and a mobile-optimized interface for Plasma Mobile.

Proton 9.0-4 Adds Total War: Shogun 2 & Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Support

Coming almost three months after Proton 9.0-3, the Proton 9.0-4 release is to add support for even more Windows games, including Total War: SHOGUN 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Welcome to Dustown, Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army 2, ScarQuest, and Hard Chip Demo.

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4

Linux Mint 22.1 is codenamed “Xia” and it’s planned for release near the Christmas 2024 holidays. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 Released with COSMIC Desktop Spin, Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS (built with Clang), OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 is here four and a half months after OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 to switch to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment by default, namely KDE Plasma 6.2.4, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 24.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.8 software suites.

QEMU 9.2 Brings AWS Nitro Enclave Emulation, Many RISC-V Improvements

Coming three months after QEMU 9.1, the QEMU 9.2 release is here to introduce a new “nitro-enclave” machine type for emulating an AWS Nitro Enclave environment and boot from an EIF (Enclave Image Format) file, and to implement a single entry floating-point exception queue for SPARC v7/v8 architectures.

(Updated) T-Deck Plus: An ESP32 Handheld Device with GPS and LoRa Support

At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 13, 2024

Derwent Water Walk in the Lake District, Cumbria, England

  1. International Troll Alert by Helen Plews
    Helen Plews from Cybershow has this new article
  2. The FSF (Free Software Foundation, Inc.) Can Reach Its Funding Goal of $400,000. This Bothers the Imposters and Foes of the FSF.
    Software Freedom is something we must perpetually fight for
  3. Linux Foundation Pays for LLM Slop (Puff Pieces Made by Bots) About the Linux Foundation
    The so-called Linux Foundation is responsible for the production of spam and slop
  4. General Consultative Committee (GCC) Meeting at the European Patent Office (EPO) Shows Existing Problems
    the "real problems" and why "digitalisation" doesn't solve them
  5. Google Has Only Solidified Its Search Monopoly in Africa Since Microsoft's Chatbot/LLM Hype Started
    Africa is basically a "Failed Market" to Microsoft

  6. [Meme] Leave My /home Alone
    A new version of Systemd
  7. There's a New Version of Lagrange (Gemini Reader) and Its Developer is Making an IDE/Editor
    I share or reciprocate almost anything I can through Gemini Protocol
  8. Nick's Job at OSI: Promote Microsoft, Promote Proprietary Software
    This is what Microsoft pays him to do
  9. [Meme] Award-Winning Back-stabbing Opportunists
    part of the rebel alliance
  10. Azerbaijan Rejects Microsoft
    Azerbaijan seems to have very little interest in Microsoft
  11. [Meme] You Just Grab Him by the CoC
    Sponsors of Python Software Foundation... "You don't like Python's corporate sponsor?"
  12. Explaining What Deb Nicholson Does to the Python Software Foundation
    Of course the OSI, which Nicholson also occupied, still helps Microsoft attack copyleft
  13. IBM Said to Be Firing People Days Before Christmas
    IBM is entering taboo territories
  14. Microsoft Falls to Just 11% in Ivory Coast
    Microsoft tried hard to catch up in mobile
  15. Links 12/12/2024: Shell Settles With Greenpeace, DOJ Whistleblower Pilot Program
    Links for the day
  16. Gemini Links 12/12/2024: AuraGem TV and Advent of Code 2024
    Links for the day
  17. Fake "Linux" News, Produced by Microsoft Chatbots in 'Brittany Day' or "LinuxSecurity" Clothing
    She's back at it
  18. Microsoft OSI Promoting GitHub, Which is Proprietary and a Massive GPL Violator
    OSI works for Microsoft, speaks for Microsoft, promotes proprietary software
  19. Links 12/12/2024: Another 'Self-driving' Cars Dead End, Infowars Sale Blocked by Court
    Links for the day
  20. Links 12/12/2024: "Hey Hi" Hype Debunked, ActivityPub and Gemini Software on Same Server
    Links for the day
  21. [Teaser] EPO is Running Out of Brains
    EPO has been in the business of offering fake patents
  22. South Korea Has Its Own Alternative to IBM's Proprietary RHEL
    Owing to the Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA)
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  24. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, December 11, 2024
    IRC logs for Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Wubuntu: The lovechild of Windows and Linux nobody asked for
A third-party Kubuntu remix with a severe identity crisis
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4
The Linux Mint team has now published the ISO images of the beta release of the upcoming Linux Mint 22.1 release, which can be downloaded right now for public testing from the official mirrors.
Nextcloud Takes on Microsoft, Microsoft Systemd 257 Released in Microsoft GitHub (Proprietary) by Microsoft Staff
Some software news
GIMP 3.0 Release Candidate Is Now Available for Public Testing
The development team behind the popular GIMP open-source image editing software announced today the general availability of the Release Candidate (RC) milestone of the highly anticipated GIMP 3.0 release.
AlmaLinux 10 Beta Offers Early Access to Key Upgrades
Get hands-on with AlmaLinux 10 Beta, featuring new x86_64_v2 support, top-tier toolsets
OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 Released with COSMIC Desktop Spin, Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
The OpenMandriva team released today OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 as the latest snapshot of the “ROME” rolling release series of this Mandriva Linux successor featuring the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.
GNOME 47.2 Officially Released with Various Bug Fixes and Improvements
The GNOME Project announced today the official availability of GNOME 47.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series with more bug fixes and improvements.
 
'Linux' Foundation Drops Linux Spending to Historic Lows in 2024
Skyrocketing revenue, and no mention of "Diversity" or "Climate Change". Which, for The 'Linux' Foundation, is quite weird.
Google Maps on Android rolls out new colors, but they're still not dynamic
Proton 9.0-4: New Games Supported, Bug Fixes for AMD and NVIDIA GPUs
Proton 9.0-4 update streamlines Linux gaming, brings new game compatibility, fixes crashes
Miracle-WM 0.4 Enhances i3-IPC Support for Better Integration
Miracle-WM 0.4 Wayland compositor rolls out with i3-IPC support, named workspaces, and better Waybar integration
Advanced Weather Companion GNOME Shell Extension
Seeing a “news peg” (as they’re called), I figured I’d use that as motivation to get around to writing about Advanced Weather Companion
KDE Gear 24.12 Officially Released, Finally Ports Dolphin to Mobile Devices
The KDE Project released KDE Gear 24.12 today, the latest stable version of this open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and the Linux ecosystem.
Pisi Linux – end-user focused distribution
Pisi Linux is a user-focused distribution developed by the Pisi community
Fedora KDE – powerful Fedora-based operating system
The Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop Edition is a powerful Fedora-based operating system using the KDE Plasma Desktop as the main user interface. It’s an official spin
Fedora Kinoite 41 review - My first taste of immutability
Here's something I've not done before - I haven't tested an immutable AKA atomic Linux distro just yet
Linux 6.6.65
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.65 kernel
Now available: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Beta
Today, we're excited to invite you to beta-test Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10, the next major version of the enterprise operating system
The end of linux-kernel as free software we trust - war on FOSS revisited
Basically the article aims to help some of you decide on your own when and which kernel is the last “safe” kernel to use
Proton 9.0-4 Adds Total War: Shogun 2 & Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Support
Valve released today Proton 9.0-4 as the latest stable release of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux systems.
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!)
South Korean web giant Naver creates its own Linux distro
'Navix' follows OpenELA rules, comes with ten years support, and is already used in production at scale
Scrcpy 3.0 Added Virtual Android Display & Official GNU/Linux Package
Scrcpy, the popular free open-source Android screen mirroring and controlling app, released version 3.0 then 3.0.1 and 3.0.2 with quick fixes few days ago
QEMU 9.2 Brings AWS Nitro Enclave Emulation, Many RISC-V Improvements
QEMU 9.2 open-source machine emulator and virtualization software has been released today with various improvements, new features, and other changes.
Most people don’t give much thought to their operating system
It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.12 Will Be LTS, Supported for “Multiple Years”
Renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today that the Linux 6.12 kernel series has been officially marked as LTS (Long Term Support) on the kernel.org website.
Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller: A change of hats!
I’ve been the Fedora Project Leader for more than ten years
Kaidan 0.10.0: Too Much to Summarize!
Kaidan’s next release with so many features that we cannot summarize them in one sentence
These are the best smartwatches for Android [December 2024]
Debian-based Window Maker Live 12.8 comes with recompiled packages and GUI enhancements
Integrating Firefox and Thunderbird with GNOME components on top of the Window Maker window manager and a Debian core
Sovereign Tech Agency Injects €562K into Arch Linux
ALPM, Arch Linux's packaging ecosystem, received €562K funding to modernize package creation
Linux Mint Topped DistroWatch’s Rankings
Linux Mint climbs to the number one spot on DistroWatch, unseating MX Linux after five years of dominance in the popular ranking
What will the year 2025 bring for Linux PCs?
What's next for Linux in all its facets in the coming year
Why I Want to See an Official GNOME-Only OS
I've used Linux on and off for years. Most of that time I've used GNOME
Latest COSMIC Desktop Alpha Adds New Options, VRR Support
Development on COSMIC, a new open-source desktop environment created by developers a Linux-based hardware company System76
