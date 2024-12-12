LWN on Linux 6.13 and Kernel Space Coverage

Linux offers two broad ways of performing I/O to files. Buffered I/O, which is the usual way of accessing a file, stores a copy of the transferred data in the kernel's page cache to speed future accesses. Direct I/O, instead, moves data directly between the storage device and a user-space buffer, avoiding the page cache. Both modes have their advantages and disadvantages. In 2019, Jens Axboe proposed an uncached buffered mode to get some of the advantages of both, but that effort stalled at the time. Now, uncached buffered I/O is back with some impressive performance results behind it.

By saving data in the page cache, buffered I/O can accelerate many I/O operations. Cached data need not be reread from the storage device, and multiple write operations can be combined in the cache, reducing the number of writes back to persistent storage. But that caching comes at a cost; the page cache is typically the largest user of memory on a Linux system, and the CPU must spend time copying data to and from the cache. Direct I/O avoids this memory use and copying, but it is inherently synchronous, adds complexity to a program, and provides a number of inconvenient pitfalls, especially in cases where a file is accessed concurrently. Developers normally only reach for direct I/O if they really need it.