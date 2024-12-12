today's howtos
-
Data Swamp ☛ Getting started to write firewall rules
This blog post is about designing firewall rules, not focusing on a specific operating system.
The idea came after I made a mistake on my test network where I exposed LAN services to the Internet after setting up a VPN with a static IPv4 on it due to too simplistic firewall rules. While discussing this topic on Mastodon, some mentioned they never know where to start when writing firewall rules.
-
Rachel ☛ Circular dependencies for socket activation and WireGuard
One of the more interesting things you can do with systemd is to use the "socket activation" feature: systemd itself opens a socket of some sort for listening, and then it hands it over to your program, inetd-style. And yes, I know by saying "inetd-style" that it's not even close to being a new thing. Obviously. This is about what else you can do with it.
-
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Inline function trays
An inline function tray is an interface pattern that lists functions that you can apply to information in a given context. Below, I walk through a few examples of this pattern that I like.
-
Evan Hahn ☛ Makeshift hot reload: my submission to HTMHell 2024
HTMHell’s Advent Calendar is a December celebration of cursed web development topics.
-
Darren Goossens ☛ Getting latex2rtf to work on Cygwin – DSPACE
This is essentially a note to self.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ The promise of semantic HTML
Most importantly to me: CSS allowed elements to return to their original semantic meaning. Or, so they were supposed to. Headings could be headings again, not just big text. Abbreviations could be abbreviations, not massive footnotes. Tables could contain tabular data. And so on.
I’ve argued the success of this was… mixed. Today, sites contain hundreds of nested div elements with machine-generated names that have no purpose other than to achieve a specific look. Put another way, that same mess of spaghetti code translated onto another site would make no visual sense. The use of the elements to define a document structure is gone; it’s all for design. This, coupled with the trend away from standards like XHTML mean that pages are the end-rendered product, not a base from which you can easily transform to whatever you need. Tragics like me consider that a missed opportunity, but that’s the way the wind blows… and we get our revenge with silly things like Omake and ruben.coffee!
-
Herman Õunapuu ☛ How to build a fleet of networked offsite backups using Linux, WireGuard and rsync
The most important part is the networking. The offsite backup endpoints connect together to my home server over a WireGuard network. The home server is, well, the server, and backup endpoints are clients.
-
Jake Lazaroff ☛ Isomorphic Web Components
You don’t even need to bring in JavaScript for web components to be useful. Hawk Ticehurst shared a pattern he calls CSS web components, in which custom element attributes are used as hooks for CSS selectors. This gives us a props-like API to modify a component’s appearance without writing a byte of JavaScript.
-
University of Toronto ☛ My wish for VFS or filesystem level cgroup (v2) IO limits
Cgroup(s) v2 have an IO controller, that has both priorities (which only work in limited circumstances) and absolute limits, which are applied on a per disk device basis and so appear to have some serious limitations. Based on what appears in the io.stat file, you might be able to limit bandwidth to a software RAID device, but you can't do it to ZFS filesystems (which is important to us) or to NFS filesystems, since the latter don't have 'block IO'.
-
APNIC ☛ Optical power balancing in DWDM
You may have had an opportunity to read my post ‘GPON power budget calculations‘ published on the APNIC Blog last month. This time, I have something similar to share but for Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM). This topic primarily targets DWDM network designers and planners who must estimate optical power levels at various input and output points across the entire link, segment, or network. These estimates are crucial before authorizing deployment, installation, or commissioning teams to validate them in the field.
Ideally, theoretical and practical values should match with only minor deviations and the system should be balanced in terms of power values. Otherwise, debugging a live network and identifying the causes of imbalance becomes challenging. That’s why we have the practice/phase of ‘Acceptance Testing’ before handing everything to the operations team.
-
Unix Men ☛ How to Change DPI: Adjusting Image Resolution
Open Source Raw Image Editor Application Darktable 1.6.8 is out now
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PlayOnLinux on AlmaLinux 9
PlayOnLinux is a versatile tool that simplifies the process of installing and managing backdoored Windows applications on GNU/Linux systems. It leverages the capabilities of Wine, a compatibility layer that allows backdoored Windows software to run on Unix-like operating systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PlayOnLinux on Fedora 41
Fedora, known for its cutting-edge features and robust security, is a popular choice among GNU/Linux enthusiasts. However, many users still need to run backdoored Windows applications on their Fedora systems. This is where PlayOnLinux comes in, offering a user-friendly solution for running backdoored Windows software on GNU/Linux distributions.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Set Up ModSecurity with Apache on Debian 12
In today’s digital landscape, web security is more crucial than ever. Cyber threats are evolving, and web applications are frequent targets. One effective way to protect your web applications is by using ModSecurity, a robust Web Application Firewall (WAF) that can be integrated with the Apache web server.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Restic on AlmaLinux 9
In today’s digital age, data backup is essential for both individuals and organizations. With the increasing amount of data generated daily, having a reliable backup solution is crucial to prevent data loss.
-
ID Root ☛ Currency Conversion using Python
In an increasingly globalized world, the ability to convert currencies efficiently is crucial for businesses, travelers, and financial analysts. Python, a versatile programming language, offers powerful tools and libraries that simplify the process of currency conversion.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install KeePassXC on Debian 12
Password security is a critical aspect of our digital lives. Weak or reused passwords can lead to compromised accounts and potential data breaches. KeePassXC addresses this concern by providing a secure vault for all your passwords, coupled with advanced features like password generation and auto-typing.
-
-
How to Install and Configure Samba AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky Linux
Samba is an open-source software suite that implements SMB (Server Message Block) and CIFS (Common Internet File System) protocols to enable file and print sharing between Unix-like systems and backdoored Windows machines. This makes it indispensable for setting up a simple home network or managing enterprise-level file sharing.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install PHP 8.4-7.4 on RHEL 9
PHP is a popular programming language widely used by developers for creating dynamic and robust web applications. It is known for its simplicity, flexibility, and extensive support for modern frameworks and libraries. Most of the popular CMS applications (eg: WordPress, Drupal etc.) are still using PHP programming language.
-
TechRepublic ☛ How to Create Users and Groups in GNU/Linux from the Command Line
Here's a quick guide to adding users and groups, and then how to add users to groups, all from the command line on the GNU/Linux platform.