Most importantly to me: CSS allowed elements to return to their original semantic meaning. Or, so they were supposed to. Headings could be headings again, not just big text. Abbreviations could be abbreviations, not massive footnotes. Tables could contain tabular data. And so on.

I’ve argued the success of this was… mixed. Today, sites contain hundreds of nested div elements with machine-generated names that have no purpose other than to achieve a specific look. Put another way, that same mess of spaghetti code translated onto another site would make no visual sense. The use of the elements to define a document structure is gone; it’s all for design. This, coupled with the trend away from standards like XHTML mean that pages are the end-rendered product, not a base from which you can easily transform to whatever you need. Tragics like me consider that a missed opportunity, but that’s the way the wind blows… and we get our revenge with silly things like Omake and ruben.coffee!