Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

Global Encryption Day Panel Highlights Encryption’s Role in Children’s Online Safety

In recent years, various organizations and policymakers around the world have argued that encryption harms children by creating a barrier for law enforcement agencies that seek to identify the distribution of child abuse material.

LinuxGizmos.com

(Updated) T-Deck Plus: An ESP32 Handheld Device with GPS and LoRa Support

At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.

9to5Linux

KDE Gear 24.12 Officially Released, Finally Ports Dolphin to Mobile Devices

Highlights of KDE Gear 24.12 include accessibility and usability improvements for the Dolphin file manager with a revamped main view to work with screen readers, more natural sorting of files, and improved keyboard navigation. Dolphin now also features an overhauled Checksum and Permissions tab in the Properties dialog, and a mobile-optimized interface for Plasma Mobile.

Proton 9.0-4 Adds Total War: Shogun 2 & Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Support

Coming almost three months after Proton 9.0-3, the Proton 9.0-4 release is to add support for even more Windows games, including Total War: SHOGUN 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Welcome to Dustown, Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army 2, ScarQuest, and Hard Chip Demo.

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4

Linux Mint 22.1 is codenamed “Xia” and it’s planned for release near the Christmas 2024 holidays. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 Released with COSMIC Desktop Spin, Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS (built with Clang), OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 is here four and a half months after OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 to switch to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment by default, namely KDE Plasma 6.2.4, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 24.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.8 software suites.

QEMU 9.2 Brings AWS Nitro Enclave Emulation, Many RISC-V Improvements

Coming three months after QEMU 9.1, the QEMU 9.2 release is here to introduce a new “nitro-enclave” machine type for emulating an AWS Nitro Enclave environment and boot from an EIF (Enclave Image Format) file, and to implement a single entry floating-point exception queue for SPARC v7/v8 architectures.

news

today's howtos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 12, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

AlmaLinux 10 Beta Offers Early Access to Key Upgrades
Get hands-on with AlmaLinux 10 Beta, featuring new x86_64_v2 support, top-tier toolsets
OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 Released with COSMIC Desktop Spin, Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
The OpenMandriva team released today OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 as the latest snapshot of the “ROME” rolling release series of this Mandriva Linux successor featuring the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.
GNOME 47.2 Officially Released with Various Bug Fixes and Improvements
The GNOME Project announced today the official availability of GNOME 47.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series with more bug fixes and improvements.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!)
South Korean web giant Naver creates its own Linux distro
'Navix' follows OpenELA rules, comes with ten years support, and is already used in production at scale
Scrcpy 3.0 Added Virtual Android Display & Official GNU/Linux Package
Scrcpy, the popular free open-source Android screen mirroring and controlling app, released version 3.0 then 3.0.1 and 3.0.2 with quick fixes few days ago
Fedora Engineering Steering Council (FESCo) Elections
who's running
QEMU 9.2 Brings AWS Nitro Enclave Emulation, Many RISC-V Improvements
QEMU 9.2 open-source machine emulator and virtualization software has been released today with various improvements, new features, and other changes.
It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.12 Will Be LTS, Supported for “Multiple Years”
Renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today that the Linux 6.12 kernel series has been officially marked as LTS (Long Term Support) on the kernel.org website.
Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller: A change of hats!
I’ve been the Fedora Project Leader for more than ten years
 
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical articles
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Hardware news
Release of Kubernetes 1.32
new one out
Android Leftovers
Google Maps on Android rolls out new colors, but they're still not dynamic
Proton 9.0-4: New Games Supported, Bug Fixes for AMD and NVIDIA GPUs
Proton 9.0-4 update streamlines Linux gaming, brings new game compatibility, fixes crashes
Miracle-WM 0.4 Enhances i3-IPC Support for Better Integration
Miracle-WM 0.4 Wayland compositor rolls out with i3-IPC support, named workspaces, and better Waybar integration
Programming and Systems (Leftovers)
Development and more
Advanced Weather Companion GNOME Shell Extension
Seeing a “news peg” (as they’re called), I figured I’d use that as motivation to get around to writing about Advanced Weather Companion
KDE Gear 24.12 Officially Released, Finally Ports Dolphin to Mobile Devices
The KDE Project released KDE Gear 24.12 today, the latest stable version of this open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and the Linux ecosystem.
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Pisi Linux – end-user focused distribution
Pisi Linux is a user-focused distribution developed by the Pisi community
Fedora KDE – powerful Fedora-based operating system
The Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop Edition is a powerful Fedora-based operating system using the KDE Plasma Desktop as the main user interface. It’s an official spin
Windows TCO Leftovers
cost of Windows
Fedora Kinoite 41 review - My first taste of immutability
Here's something I've not done before - I haven't tested an immutable AKA atomic Linux distro just yet
Linux 6.6.65
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.65 kernel
Now available: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Beta
Today, we're excited to invite you to beta-test Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10, the next major version of the enterprise operating system
The end of linux-kernel as free software we trust - war on FOSS revisited
Basically the article aims to help some of you decide on your own when and which kernel is the last “safe” kernel to use
Games: Proton 9.0-4, Cyberpunk 2077, and More
Latest fro m GoL
Proton 9.0-4 Adds Total War: Shogun 2 & Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Support
Valve released today Proton 9.0-4 as the latest stable release of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux systems.
today's leftovers
distros and FOSS
Nextcloud Takes on Microsoft, Microsoft Systemd 257 Released in Microsoft GitHub (Proprietary) by Microsoft Staff
Some software news
Security Leftovers
Security related picks, esp. proprietary stuff with holes
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Destination Linux, Linux Matters, and What’s in the SOSS?
4 new episodes
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Free Software
today's leftovers
Red Hat Official Communications
latest from Red Hat's site
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Windows TCO and Security
Security holes and Windows ransom
Databases: EnterpriseDB, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB
DB scene today
Mozilla Leftovers
Servo, Thunderbird, Firefox
GNU/Linux Leftovers
IBM, Debian, and more
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical articles
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4
The Linux Mint team has now published the ISO images of the beta release of the upcoming Linux Mint 22.1 release, which can be downloaded right now for public testing from the official mirrors.
Linux, openSUSE ready for Everyday Users
Most people don’t give much thought to their operating system
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Kaidan 0.10.0: Too Much to Summarize!
Kaidan’s next release with so many features that we cannot summarize them in one sentence
Games: Steam Deck, RPCS3, and More
mostly from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
These are the best smartwatches for Android [December 2024]
Debian-based Window Maker Live 12.8 comes with recompiled packages and GUI enhancements
Integrating Firefox and Thunderbird with GNOME components on top of the Window Maker window manager and a Debian core
Sovereign Tech Agency Injects €562K into Arch Linux
ALPM, Arch Linux's packaging ecosystem, received €562K funding to modernize package creation
Linux Mint Topped DistroWatch’s Rankings
Linux Mint climbs to the number one spot on DistroWatch, unseating MX Linux after five years of dominance in the popular ranking
What will the year 2025 bring for Linux PCs?
What's next for Linux in all its facets in the coming year
Why I Want to See an Official GNOME-Only OS
I've used Linux on and off for years. Most of that time I've used GNOME
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Latest COSMIC Desktop Alpha Adds New Options, VRR Support
Development on COSMIC, a new open-source desktop environment created by developers a Linux-based hardware company System76
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Some news, buzz (hype), and more
Security Leftovers
several more good and bad pieces
Open Hardware/Modding: Turing Pi, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino
some hardware picks
Linux 6.13-rc2
Please do keep testing, and then we can all take it a bit easier over the holidays
Raspberry Pi 500
The Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard PC is now available with the guts of a Raspberry Pi 5 including a Broadcom BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 SoC
How to Test Your Linux 3D Graphics Hardware, '90s Style
What Is glxgears?
today's leftovers
with focus on GNU/Linux
Open Hardware/Modding/3D Printing
makers and more
5 of the More Useful Note-taking Apps in Linux
we will look at some of the more useful note-taking apps in Linux that you can use to streamline your daily workflow
Security Leftovers
updates and patches
today's howtos
7 howtos for now
GNUnet 0.23.0
We are pleased to announce the release of GNUnet 0.23.0
Cinnamon Desktop 6.4 Released with New Look
A new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment has been tagged for release – a sure-fire sign that the Linux Mint 22.1 beta is on the way
Red Hat Latest
From redhat.com
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, Late Night Linux, The Cybershow, The Law Bytes Podcast
5 new episodes
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical articles
Programming Leftovers
Development in R, Perl, Python
Android Leftovers
You Can Now Save Your Passport on Your Android Phone, But There&apos;s a Catch
MiniOS 4.0: Sleek Visual Updates and Streamlined Functionality
MiniOS 4.0 unveils a new Toolbox edition, enhanced visuals, better system tools, kernel updates, and support for NTFS, FAT32, and exFAT storage
Linux Mint 22.1 Beta ISOs now undergoing final testing
The Linux Mint team is testing the disc images of the upcoming version, which means it's not far away now
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows costing too much
GPU Switching: A Multi-GPU Game Changer
Users of openSUSE can now rely on the built-in switcherooctl tool for GPU switching
VOIPAC iMX93 industrial development kit targets AI, HMI, and Edge Computing applications
The iMX93 Development Kit supports Linux built with Yocto Project 5.0 Scarthgap
Manjaro 24.2 “Yonada” Released, Here’s What’s New
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12, Manjaro 24.2 "Yonada" is now available for download with GNOME 47, Plasma 6.2, and XFCE 4.18
Arduino Core for Zephyr beta released – Let’s give it a try!
Last July, Arduino announced plans to switch from the soon-to-be deprecated Arm Mbed to Zephyr RTOS
Winter Party [original]
we're celebrating 20.5 years of this site
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.4, and Linux 6.6.64
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
This Linux distribution surprised me with its minimalistic yet highly-functional operating system
If you're looking for a new operating system that is equally beautiful and functional
Games: Software Patents, Steam, and More
New/latest from GamingOnLinux
OBS Studio 31 Debuts With New NVIDIA Blur Features
The open-source broadcasting software OBS Studio
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles