Databases: EnterpriseDB, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB
-
Silicon Angle ☛ EnterpriseDB expands Hey Hi (AI) development features in PostgreSQL
EnterpriseDB Corp., which sells a commercial version of the popular open-source PostgreSQL database management system, today said it enhanced the hybrid features of its EDB Postgres Hey Hi (AI) platform with unified management and features that speed artificial intelligence development and processing.
-
Peter Eisentraut ☛ Where are all the PostgreSQL users?
Do these places give you the same community experience as before? Do they each have enough critical mass that each one is viable on their own and doesn’t force users to subscribe to a bunch of them?
Or here’s a question: Are there enough options where you can participate with some level of privacy or anonymity?
I am now firmly a PostgreSQL developer, no longer really a PostgreSQL user. From the perspective of a developer, I wonder: Do these new discussion places allow interaction with developers? Do they allow interested users to become interested in becoming a developer themselves? As a developer, where should I look to monitor user vibe and feedback?
-
Silicon Angle ☛ MongoDB crushes Wall Street’s targets and boosts annual forecast but stock sags
MongoDB Inc. smashed Wall Street’s earnings and revenue targets out of the park and raised its full-year outlook, but the solid performance failed to excite investors, and its stock sagged 2% after-hours.