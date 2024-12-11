Databases: EnterpriseDB, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB

Do these places give you the same community experience as before? Do they each have enough critical mass that each one is viable on their own and doesn’t force users to subscribe to a bunch of them?

Or here’s a question: Are there enough options where you can participate with some level of privacy or anonymity?

I am now firmly a PostgreSQL developer, no longer really a PostgreSQL user. From the perspective of a developer, I wonder: Do these new discussion places allow interaction with developers? Do they allow interested users to become interested in becoming a developer themselves? As a developer, where should I look to monitor user vibe and feedback?