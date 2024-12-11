At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.
AAEON has unveiled the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, a compact fanless Mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory. Designed for tasks such as computer vision and AI-driven security, it offers significant improvements in memory, graphics, and display capabilities compared to its predecessor.