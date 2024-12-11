Games: Steam Deck, RPCS3, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve now sell refurbished Steam Deck OLED models
Valve announced today that they've added the Steam Deck OLED 512GB and 1TB models into their Valve Certified Refurbished program, so you can grab one a bit cheaper. These have been made available in the US, Canada, UK, and EU.
GamingOnLinux ☛ PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 released for arm64 works on Raspberry Pi 5 and Apple Silicon
The PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 team have been busy as they've announced the release of RPCS3 for arm64 that includes like likes of the Raspberry Pi 5 and Apple Silicon (M1, M2 etc). Since Arm devices are becoming steadily more powerful and more readily available on the desktop, it's fun to see more like this get official builds.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Comedy adventure Elroy and the Aliens will launch April 2025
Developer Motiviti have announced that the colourful comedy adventure Elroy and the Aliens is going to launch on April 2nd, 2025. There's a new trailer and demo available. It will have Native Linux support too!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Escape Simulator 2 the 'ultimate first person escape room experience' announced by Pine Studio
Pine Studio have announced a follow-up to their massively successful Escape Simulator, with Escape Simulator 2 that they plan to be the "ultimate first person escape room experience".
GamingOnLinux ☛ Space Marine 2 adds DLSS3, FSR3 and Frame Generation - more playable on Steam Deck, needs launch option for Desktop Linux
A huge Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 patch has landed improving many parts of the game, along with helping performance with an upgrade to NVIDIA DLSS3, AMD FSR3.1 and Frame Generation plus some improvements to their anti-cheat (Easy Anti-Cheat).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental adds initial speech synthesis support, lots of game fixes for Steam Deck / Linux and easier modding
Proton Experimental has been updated from Valve with some new features like initial speech synthesis support, along with the usual assortment of fixes for specific games running on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux. Confused on what Proton is and how to use it? See my beginner's guide.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble bring back the excellent Beamdog & Owlcat RPG Bundle for a limited time
Humble continue bringing back some popular game bundles for a limited time that I wrote about recently, and now you can get another chance to pick up the Beamdog & Owlcat RPG Bundle which really is a good deal. Each bundle they bring back over the next week or so will only be up for 2 days, so act fast.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Funko issue a statement about the itch.io take-down, while also apparently calling itch founder's mom
Recently I wrote about how the much loved itch.io store got taken down by Funko (as in Funko Pop figures). The situation seems thankfully sorted with itch back up, but things got a little weird.
Wired ☛ Poker Cheaters Allegedly Use Tiny Hidden Cameras to Spot Dealt Cards
Berkey noticed that, despite presenting as an amateur who was clearly the least skilled player at the table, the suspicious player never seemed to lose on the river. When he was in a hand that reached that point, he always either folded or showed the winning hand—one of the first red flags seasoned poker players have come to recognize in suspected cheating situations. As the thinking goes, cheaters with knowledge of their opponents’ cards prefer to wait until all communal cards are dealt before making large bets, allowing them to do so with perfect information about who holds the best hand, which often isn’t certain until that final card.
Gabriel ☛ My backlog just got bigger
So, as you or may not know, I have recently dabbled into the world of Retro Gaming, as it were, and, oh boy! My backlog just got even bigger!