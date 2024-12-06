NVK Open-Source Driver for NVIDIA GPUs Reaches Vulkan 1.4 Conformance

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 06, 2024



Collabora’s NVK was the first open-source Vulkan driver graphics driver for NVIDIA hardware that has gotten the Khronos conformance badge on any API. Khronos announced earlier this week the release of the Vulkan 1.4 specification and Collabora was quick to offer day-zero Vulkan 1.4 conformance for NVK.

Collabora says that Vulkan 1.4 support has already been merged in NVK and will be part of the upcoming Mesa 25.0 graphics stack release due out in early 2025. Vulkan 1.4 delivers new implementation requirements to ensure streaming of large quantities of data to a device while simultaneously rendering at full performance.

