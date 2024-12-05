Apple and Microsoft Monopoly Abuse (and 'FSFE', Which Fakes the FSF, Taking Money From Monopolies)

Apple, designated as a “gatekeeper” by the European Commission, is contesting the obligations imposed on its operating system and app store. This case raises critical concerns for software freedom, prompting FSFE to step in to hold Apple accountable under the DMA in a developer-friendly way.

As one of the largest tech companies globally, Apple is wielding unbalanced power across key areas of software and devices. This dominance significantly distorts digital markets, harming not only market competition but also software freedom, the open [Internet], and ultimately digital democracy. Apple has taken an aggressive position against the DMA, trying to dodge the rules over its app store and interoperability of its operating system in front of the Court of Justice of the European Union (case T-1080/23).