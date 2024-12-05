Apple and Microsoft Monopoly Abuse (and 'FSFE', Which Fakes the FSF, Taking Money From Monopolies)
MacRumors ☛ Apple's Browser Rules Stifle Innovation on iOS, Says UK Regulator
Apple's restrictions on mobile browsers are limiting innovation and holding back new features that could benefit iPhone users, according to provisional findings published today by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
EDRI ☛ Free Software Foundation Europe intervenes in landmark Apple vs European Commission case [Ed: Microsoft front group targets Apple instead of Microsoft]
Apple, designated as a “gatekeeper” by the European Commission, is contesting the obligations imposed on its operating system and app store. This case raises critical concerns for software freedom, prompting FSFE to step in to hold Apple accountable under the DMA in a developer-friendly way.
As one of the largest tech companies globally, Apple is wielding unbalanced power across key areas of software and devices. This dominance significantly distorts digital markets, harming not only market competition but also software freedom, the open [Internet], and ultimately digital democracy. Apple has taken an aggressive position against the DMA, trying to dodge the rules over its app store and interoperability of its operating system in front of the Court of Justice of the European Union (case T-1080/23).
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft to FTC: Investigate your own leaks
Rima Alaily, Microsoft's corporate VP and deputy general counsel for the competition and market regulation group, sent a letter to the US watchdog's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) yesterday urging IG Andrew Katsaros to take a look inside his house to see whether the information first reported by Bloomberg last week was leaked to the press.
Deccan Chronicle ☛ Microsoft faces UK lawsuit over cloud computing licences
"Put simply, Microsoft is punishing UK businesses and organisations for using Google, Amazon and Alibaba for cloud computing by forcing them to pay more money for Windows Server," she said.
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft sued for bilking customers on competing clouds
Microsoft has been sued in the UK to the tune of more than £1 billion over claims Redmond has been overcharging businesses for Windows Server licenses used on competing cloud platforms.
The lawsuit, filed today with the UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal by competition lawyer Maria Luisa Stasi through the firm Scott+Scott, said the complaint is on behalf of the thousands of UK businesses and organizations that were allegedly overcharged by Microsoft when purchasing licenses for Windows Server on AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba Cloud. The £1 billion figure is what affected businesses are collectively owed in compensation for overcharges, according to the filing.