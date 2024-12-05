posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2024



Quoting: Fedora Moves Towards Forgejo - Fedora Magazine —

We’ve known for a long time that the Fedora Project needs a new git forge solution. The software we currently use, Pagure, has served us well. Sadly, it never took off in the wider world. So we had to maintain the Pagure git forge ourselves and use it to build the Fedora Linux releases at the same time. A few years ago, we considered GitLab, and had a lot of discussion… which ultimately didn’t go anywhere. Out of that we got a clear message. It’s important that this crucial part of our infrastructure be free and open source software.

At the Fedora Council’s annual face-to-face meeting in February we discussed a large list of options. By the end of the day, we crossed off all but two: GitLab Community Edition and Forgejo. We also determined that no hosting providers can meet our unique needs; we’ll have to self-host. We then asked the Advanced Reconnaissance Crew (ARC, a subteam of Fedora Infrastructure) to investigate these in more detail. They were particularly asked to look at 1) any show-stopper missing features and 2) maintenance effort and cost.