Games: SteamOS Broadens Reach, Raspberry Pi 5 Device, The Long Dark, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve's new branding guidelines hint at Steam Deck's SteamOS for more devices
While we've known for a while that Valve plan to get SteamOS Linux on devices other than the Steam Deck, we don't know when that will happen, but we've got another hint here that things are moving along.
GamingOnLinux ☛ I will admit I had a nerdgasm at the portable pilet mini consoles from soulscircuit
Powered by the Raspberry Pi 5, the incoming pilet devices from soulscircuit look like a chunky retro-tech enthusiasts wet dream and I want them. I have absolutely zero need of them, but I want them badly. Originally going under the code-name of consolo, I almost let out a little squeal of excitement when seeing them today.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Survival game The Long Dark gets a big update with a deep Safehouse Customization system
Seems like it's time to jump back into the world of The Long Dark, with a big update out now that includes major new free features along with expanding their Tales from the Far Territory DLC. This is actually the final update to the Tales from the Far Territory DLC.
GamingOnLinux ☛ You can win a Steam Deck, Meta Quest 3 VR Headset and more with Fanatical
Fanatical are celebrating their birthday and so they have a new bundle up, which gives you a chance to win some pretty big prizes.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Open-source PlayStation Remote Play app gets improvements for Steam Deck
chiaki-ng, the free and open source PlayStation Remote Play app has a new release out with several enhancements, and it should now work better on Steam Deck in Gaming Mode. This is for when you have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 and someone is hogging the TV. You can use it to stream your games directly to something else like a desktop or Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Desktop and Steam Deck update fixes lots of bugs for Game Recording, Remote Play, ROG Ally X
Valve released the latest stable update to the Steam Client for Steam Desktop and Steam Deck today that includes a whole bunch of bug fixes.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Link gets upgraded for Raspberry Pi 5 and Raspberry Pi Bookworm
While Valve no longer sell their Steam Link hardware, the idea lives on as an app you can install across various devices and recently Valve upgraded the Steam Link app for the Raspberry Pi platform.