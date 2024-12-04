10 Ways To Harden Your Linux Containers Against Attacks

The monthly Nitrux release cycle continues and Nitrux 3.8 is here with the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 kernel by default and better support for NVIDIA users by enabling NVIDIA Dynamic Boost and the creation of NVIDIA device nodes, along with new udev rules for NVIDIA hardware.

Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 14, the Qt Creator 15 release is here as a hefty update that introduces a visual refresh for enhanced usability with new light and dark themes that feature higher contrast and optimized spacing. Users can switch between the new themes from Preferences > Environment > Interface > Theme.