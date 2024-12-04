10 Ways To Harden Your Linux Containers Against Attacks
Quoting: 10 Container Security Best Practices for Linux Users —
Containerization technology has transformed how we build and deploy software by bundling applications with their dependencies into lightweight, portable units. Tools like Docker and Kubernetes have streamlined the management and orchestration of containerized applications across cloud and on-premises infrastructures, making them a cornerstone of IT infrastructure. But while containers provide some isolation for the apps they house, they aren't foolproof when it comes to security. Misconfigurations can lead to vulnerabilities that could jeopardize your host system or entire cloud setup.