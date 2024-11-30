Security and FUD
Ruben Schade ☛ Paul Reinheimer on security docs
The more I learn about cryptography, the more I think Alice and Bob should probably just talk in person.
Linux Journal ☛ Fortifying GNU/Linux Web Applications: Mastering OWASP ZAP and ModSecurity for Optimal Security
In an increasingly interconnected digital world, web applications are the backbone of online services. With this ubiquity comes a significant risk: web applications are prime targets for cyberattacks. Ensuring their security is not just an option but a necessity. Linux, known for its robustness and adaptability, offers a perfect platform for deploying secure web applications. However, even the most secure platforms need tools and strategies to safeguard against vulnerabilities.
This article explores two powerful tools—OWASP ZAP and ModSecurity—that work together to detect and mitigate web application vulnerabilities. OWASP ZAP serves as a vulnerability scanner and penetration testing tool, while ModSecurity acts as a Web Application Firewall (WAF) to block malicious requests in real time.
XSAs released on 2024-11-12
The Xen Project has released one or more Xen security advisories (XSAs).
Godot Engine Exploited to Spread Malware on Windows, macOS, Linux [Ed: Check Point 'Research']
Check Point Research (CPR) has published its latest research on a novel multi-platform technique employed by cybercriminals to exploit the popular open-source game engine, Godot to deliver a newly discovered malicious payload dubbed GodLoader after bypassing traditional security measures.