Picture discovering your house has been robbed. Like many homeowners in this situation, your first instinct might be to invest in the latest security system with cameras and motion sensors. But what if the thief simply walked through an unlocked door, exploiting the most basic failure of security? No amount of surveillance would have prevented such a fundamental oversight.

This scenario mirrors how many organizations approach security today. Companies invest heavily in sophisticated detection and response tools and a patchwork of workarounds to basic design flaws while neglecting basic security practices, creating a false sense of security all built on a shaky foundation. According to Gartner, global cybersecurity spending reached $188.3 billion in 2023, yet breaches continue to rise because we’re treating symptoms while ignoring their root causes.