Open Hardware/Modding/Retro Leftovers
Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ First Router Designed Specifically For OpenWrt Released [Ed: SFC running Deny Friday ads; paying about 250,000 dollars per year to Karen Sandler leads to this?]
Today, we at SFC, along with our OpenWrt member project, announce the production release of the OpenWrt One. This is the first wireless Internet router designed and built with your software freedom and right to repair in mind. The OpenWrt One will never be locked down and is forever unbrickable. This device services your needs as its owner and user.
Talospace ☛ Fedora 41 mini-review on the Blackbird and Talos II
Let's proceed with testing out the Blackbird, which is my proving ground system before upgrading my regular T2 workstation. The biggest update is that in the most recent kernel versions, especially if you haven't done any updates between the F40 upgrade and now, we finally have 1920x1200 support on the built-in BMC HDMI video!
CNX Software ☛ Olimex USB-SERIAL-L is a USB-to-serial debug board with CTS/RTS pins, up to 3Mbps baud rate, adjustable voltage from 0.65V to 5.5V
There are already many USB-to-TLL debug boards on the market, but Olimex USB-SERIAL-L open-source hardware USB-to-serial board is more advanced than most with not only Tx/Rx pins, but also CTS/RTS pins, support for up to 3 Mbps speeds, and an adjustable voltage from 0.65V to 5.5V to cater to a wide range of boards.
Old VCR ☛ The Hall SC-VGA-2 video processor, the Atari ST and NeXTSTEP: more tales of the unscreenshotable
A periodic fascination on this blog is figuring out better ways to get better screenshots of our classic systems, which often hail from the Wild Wild West/East in terms of video standards (read all entries in this series). Naturally the best way is a bitwise direct grab of the framebuffer, but that's only possible if there's sufficient operating system support. This support is obviously absent for things like boot messages (especially important when investigating NetWare on the Power Mac 6100), so we need to figure out a way to capture that information. My capture box of choice is currently an Inogeni VGA2USB3, which is small, self-contained, USB-powered, highly compatible and makes high quality grabs of anything you can wire into composite or a VGA HD-15 connector up to 1080p, but is limited to 60Hz refresh rates. Various solutions like the OSSC exist, but these are more oriented to arcades and consoles rather than (our primary interest) workstations.
Hackaday ☛ Low-Profile Travel Keyboard Is Mostly 3D Printed
If you’ve got a nice mechanical keyboard, typing on anything else can often become an unpleasant experience. Unfortunately, full-sized versions are bulky and not ideal when you’re travelling or for certain portable applications. [Applepie1928] decided to create a small travel keyboard to solve these problems.
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 298: Forbidden USB-C, A Laser Glow-o-Scope, And The Epoch Super Cassette Vision
This week’s Hackaday podcast has a European feel, as Elliot Williams is joined by Jenny List for a look at the week’s happenings in the world of cool hardware hacks. Starting with the week’s news, those Redbox vending machines continue to capture the attention of hackers everywhere, and in the race to snag one before they’re carted off for recycling someone has provided the missing hardware manual in the form of a wiki. Europeans can only look on wistfully. Then there’s the curious case of life on the asteroid sample, despite the best efforts of modern science those pesky earth bacteria managed to breach all their anti-contamination measures. Anyone who’s had a batch of homebrew go bad feels their pain.
