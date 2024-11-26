posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 26, 2024



Quoting: PipeWire 1.2.7 Enhances ALSA Driver Handling and Adds Lazy Scheduling —

The PipeWire team has announced the release of PipeWire 1.2.7, a bugfix update for this Linux multimedia server that manages audio and video streams. This new version maintains API and ABI compatibility with all previous 1.2.x and 1.0.x releases.

While no groundbreaking new features exist, it’s packed with numerous improvements designed to enhance reliability, performance, and compatibility across various modules.