posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 26, 2024



Quoting: After 16 Years, Pidgin 3 Takes Its First Steps —

Remember the days when Pidgin was one of the go-to instant messaging apps, seamlessly bridging the gap between various chat services? Well, it’s back—sort of. After what feels like an eternity (16 years, to be exact), Pidgin 3 is finally taking its first experimental steps.

The official announcement, a bit delayed but certainly welcome, tells us that Pidgin 3.0 Experimental 1 will be released on December 31st, 2024. Let’s dive into what this means for anyone who remembers, or still uses, Pidgin and what new users can expect from this classic reborn.