Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Banana Pi, Raspberry Pi, and More

Framework CEO Nirav Patel had one of the bravest tech demos that we've seen at a conference yet – modifying a Framework Laptop from x86 to RISC-V live on stage. In the five-minute duration of one of the Ubuntu Summit's Lightning Talks, he opened up a Framework machine, removed its motherboard, installed a RISC-V-powered replacement, reconnected it, and closed the machine up again. All while presenting the talk live, and pretty much without hesitation, deviation, or repetition. It was an impressive performance, and you can watch it yourself at the 8:56:30 mark in the video recording.

(At the end of the talk, you can just about make out the dulcet bellow of The Reg FOSS desk asking to see the board-swapped machine being turned on.)