Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Banana Pi, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
The Register UK ☛ RISC-V main board for Framework laptop shipping
Framework CEO Nirav Patel had one of the bravest tech demos that we've seen at a conference yet – modifying a Framework Laptop from x86 to RISC-V live on stage. In the five-minute duration of one of the Ubuntu Summit's Lightning Talks, he opened up a Framework machine, removed its motherboard, installed a RISC-V-powered replacement, reconnected it, and closed the machine up again. All while presenting the talk live, and pretty much without hesitation, deviation, or repetition. It was an impressive performance, and you can watch it yourself at the 8:56:30 mark in the video recording.
(At the end of the talk, you can just about make out the dulcet bellow of The Reg FOSS desk asking to see the board-swapped machine being turned on.)
-
Hackaday ☛ Gloriously Impractical: Overclocking The Raspberry Pi 5 To 3.6 GHz
As impractical as most overclocking of computers is these days, there is still a lot of fun to be had along the way. Case in point being [Pieter-Jan Plaisier]’s recent liquid nitrogen-aided overclocking of an unsuspecting Raspberry Pi 5 and its BCM2712 SoC. Previous OCing attempts with air cooling by [Pieter] had left things off at a paltry 3 GHz from the default 2.4 GHz, with the power management IC (PMIC) circuitry on the SBC turning out to be the main limiting factor.
-
CNX Software ☛ $29 Banana Pi BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero features Kendryte K230D RISC-V SoC for AIoT applications
The Banana Pi BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero is a compact and low-power single-board computer built around the Kendryte K230D dual-core XuanTie C908 RISC-V chip with an integrated third-generation Knowledge Process Unit (KPU) for Hey Hi (AI) computation.
-
CNX Software ☛ High-speed data acquisition with Raspberry Pi Pico 2’s HSTX interface and HDMI to USB 3.0 video capture dongle
We previously explained the HSTX high-speed serial transmit interface of the Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller was mostly useful for video outputs and display interfaces since it can only transmit, and not receive data. But Steve Markgraf found another use case for the HSTX interface – high-speed data acquisition – combining a Raspberry Pi Pico 2 board with the DVI Sock board for Pico and one of those cheap MS2130-based HDMI to USB 3.0 video capture dongles.
-
Digital Music News ☛ An Open Source Mod for Car Thing Is Here Now — If You Like to Tinker
Spotify announced the Car Thing is discontinued and will be bricked on December 9 as the music streamer winds down support for its first hardware project. But developers have bought the project new life—so long as you don’t mind a little extra hardware.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Ada Computer Science: What have we learnt so far
Discover the impact of Ada Computer Science in our latest report, highlighting key developments and feedback from students and teachers.