Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Celebrating Red Hat's origin story: No one innovates alone [Ed: Chief Marketing Officer at Red Hat continues to rewrite history... for marketing purposes]
The tech industry is full of stories of lone geniuses, exaggerated for the sake of egos and investors. But innovation really happens when people help each other expand their possibilities, together.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra & Releng Update Q3 2024
This is a summary of the work done by Fedora Infrastructure & Release Engineering teams as of Q3 2024. As these teams are working closely together, we will summarize the work done in one blog post by both teams.>
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Operations Architect Report
Welcome to the Fedora Operations Report and I hope everyone is enjoying the latest Fedora GNU/Linux release! Read on to find out more information such as important upcoming dates for F42, and a few tidbits of things happening around the project lately
Red Hat Official ☛ Security of LLMs and LLM systems: Key risks and safeguards [Ed: Red Hat is pushing a joke and a scam, as the company has no solid strategy left]
First of all, let’s differentiate between LLMs and LLM systems. This difference is key when analyzing the risks and the countermeasures that need to be applied. An LLM is an algorithm designed to analyze data, identify patterns and make predictions based on that data. A LLM system is a piece of software composed of artificial intelligence (AI) components, which includes a LLM along with non-AI components.
NeuroFedora ☛ The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 02 December 1300 UTC
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 02 December at 1300 UTC.
The Register UK ☛ Deepen your knowledge of Linux security [Ed: The Register published some damaging pieces about IBM layoffs. Now IBM pays the site for puff pieces. Yet again...]
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat announces 2024 North America Public Sector Partner Pinnacle Award winners
In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, collaboration between industry and government is essential for developing innovative, customized solutions that enable agencies to better serve constituents. This year’s Public Sector Partner Pinnacle Award winners stand out not only for their commitment to reimagining the future of government but also for their tireless efforts to help agencies achieve mission-critical objectives with enhanced efficiency and security-first approaches.
Red Hat Official ☛ How Red Hat Enterprise Linux powers the world’s fastest supercomputer and the future of exascale computing
Innovation in computing is fueled by a combination of leading hardware and software–and the latest computing revolution is happening at the exascale level. Exascale machines are capable of performing an exaflop, or one quintillion calculations per second. This marks a new frontier, and one of the leading supercomputers at this level, El Capitan, has set a new benchmark for computational power. The underlying software powering this machine? Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).