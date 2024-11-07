GIMP 3.0 Release Candidate Is Now Available for Public Testing
Featuring a much-refined interface, GIMP 3.0 introduces massive improvements to color management, a stable public API to allow porting of plug-ins and scripts from the GIMP 2.10 series, support for loading layers from TIFF files saved in the Autodesk Sketchbook format, and support for 64 bits per pixel images for the BMP format.
GIMP 3.0 also promises improvements to non-destructive editing by introducing an optional “Merge Filters” checkbox at the bottom of NDE filters that merges down the filter immediately after it’s committed, along with non-destructive filters on layer groups and the implementation of storing version of filters in GIMP’s XCF project files.
GIMP Official Website:
GIMP 3.0 RC1 Released - GIMP
We are very excited to share the first release candidate for the long-awaited GIMP 3.0! We’ve been hard at work since our last development update to get this ready, and we’re looking forward to everyone finally being able to see the results.
Lunduke:
GIMP 3.0 RC Released!
20 years after the release of GIMP 2.0, version 3 has a "Release Candidate" available!
Later addition:
The first release candidate for GIMP 3.0 is here!
Rightly or wrongly, GIMP is perhaps best known for being the app that is first mentioned when people ask for a free alternative to Photoshop. The open-source image editing tool has a large and devoted following, but it is a very long time since it received a significant update.
Now GIMP 3.0 is on the horizon, and ahead of the launch of this massive, long-awaited update, the first release candidate has landed. GIMP 3.0 RC1 is the first major update in around 6 years and it includes a range of new features such as non-destructive filters, numerous updates to the interface, and much more.
The Register:
GNU Image Manipulation Program 3.0 nears final release
Version 3.0 of the GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is nearly ready for release. It has important new and long-awaited abilities – and you can try it now.
GIMP 3.0 has reached Release Candidate 1, meaning that it's almost ready for its first major version update in 20 years. GIMP 2.0 appeared in March 2004, and GIMP 1.0 back in 1998.
LWN coverage:
GIMP 3.0 — a milestone for open-source image editing
The long-awaited release of the GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) 3.0 is on the way, marking the first major update since version 2.10 was released in April 2018. It now features a GTK 3 user interface and GIMP 3.0 introduces significant changes to the core platform and plugins. This release also brings performance and usability improvements, as well as more compatibility with Wayland and complex input sources.