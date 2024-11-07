GIMP 3.0 Release Candidate Is Now Available for Public Testing

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 07, 2024,

updated Dec 12, 2024



Featuring a much-refined interface, GIMP 3.0 introduces massive improvements to color management, a stable public API to allow porting of plug-ins and scripts from the GIMP 2.10 series, support for loading layers from TIFF files saved in the Autodesk Sketchbook format, and support for 64 bits per pixel images for the BMP format.

GIMP 3.0 also promises improvements to non-destructive editing by introducing an optional “Merge Filters” checkbox at the bottom of NDE filters that merges down the filter immediately after it’s committed, along with non-destructive filters on layer groups and the implementation of storing version of filters in GIMP’s XCF project files.

