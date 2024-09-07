GhostBSD 24.07.1 Is Now Available

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 07, 2024



I am pleased to announce the release of GhostBSD 24.07.1!

I want to thank everyone who has helped and contributed, especially Eduardo, who has officially joined GhostBSD to learn and contribute to its development.

This release, though a bit delayed, brings a significant change. We have transitioned from building our OS packages from our OS ports to building them from FreeBSD PKGBSD. This change, while involving extensive testing, promises improved performance and stability. If you have not updated to 24.04.2, a backup and reinstallation with 24.07.1 is recommended. Please note that the change to PKGBSD and the OS update to 24.07.1 could cause issues, as the update manager was only set to upgrade GhostBSD to PKGBSD from a minor version. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

24.07.1 features an OS update to 14.1-STABLE, various software updates, a minor improvement to NetworkMGR, 2 OpenSSH security fixes, and more. See the Changelog below.

