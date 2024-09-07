LFS and BLFS 12.2 are released.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 07, 2024



The Linux From Scratch community is pleased to announce the release of LFS Version 12.2, LFS Version 12.2 (systemd), BLFS Version 12.2, and BLFS Version 12.2 (systemd).

This release is a major update to both LFS and BLFS.

The LFS release includes updates to binutils-2.43.1, glibc-2.40, and gcc-14.2.0. In total, 45 packages were updated since the last release and extensive updates to the text have been made throughout the book to improve readability. The Linux kernel has also been updated to version 6.10.5.

Overall there have been 146 commits to LFS since the previous stable version of the book.

In BLFS, a significant change was an upgrade from KDE5 (Frameworks, Gear, Plasma) to KDE6. New packages of interest that were added are FreeRDP, gnome-connections, and KDE's dolphin and konversation. A total of 32 other packages were added to support other packages already in the book. In addition 21 unmaintained packages have been removed. This includes Python2 and GTK2 and packages that have not been updated to use more current versions.

Overall there were more than 925 tickets closed via more than 1750 commits made to the book.

Please see the ChangeLog in the book for a full list of changes.

DEPRECATION NOTICE: Future versions of BLFS will remove qt5.

Thanks for this release goes to many contributors. Notably:

Douglas Reno Xi Ruoyao Thomas Trepl Tim Tassonis Rahul Chandra

You can read the books online[0]-[3], or download[4]-[7] to read locally.

Please direct any comments about this release to the LFS development team at lfs-dev@lists.linuxfromscratch.org or blfs-dev@lists.linuxfromscratch.org. Registration for the mailing lists is required to avoid junk email.

-- Bruce Dubbs LFS

[0] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/lfs/view/12.2/ [1] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/blfs/view/12.2/ [2] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/lfs/view/12.2-systemd/ [3] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/blfs/view/12.2-systemd/

[4] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/lfs/downloads/12.2/ [5] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/blfs/downloads/12.2/ [6] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/lfs/downloads/12.2-systemd/ [7] http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/blfs/downloads/12.2-systemd/

