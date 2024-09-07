Free Software Leftovers

I just released several updates to the little softwares I created. I built them for my own usage, but I’d be curious to know if another one tried them or even use them.

Time flies and habbits change. When I began to write code, it was mostly in PHP. Later I switched to ugly shell scripts and more robust python scripts or apps. For the last eight years I gradually, but surelly move to ruby for everything. So don’t be surprised if more and more of my tools are in ruby.

All the following projects are hosted on my own git server.