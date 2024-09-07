Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, RP2350, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Rust on RP2350
Jonathan Pallant is part of a group of people who love using Rust on Raspberry Pi silicon. He’s kindly written us this guest post, in which he tells us a little bit about the Rust programming language and what he’s managed to get working on our new chip, RP2350, so far.
CNX Software ☛ Arduino CLI 1.0 released – Let’s try it with the Raspberry Pi Pico 2
Arduino has just announced the release of the Arduino CLI version 1.0.0, the first stable release for which users and developers can be confident the software API won’t change over time, or at least with minimal changes that will not impact the workflow of applications based on it. We first looked at the Arduino CLI when it was still at the alpha stage way back in 2018. Arduino CLI version 1.0.0 was actually quietly released about two months ago, but Arduino only announced it now and the utility is now at version 1.0.4 with several bug fixes. Arduino CLI 1.0 release The goal of the API is to easily program the boards from the command line without having to use the Arduino IDE, and the CLI can be integrated into your own script to automatize various processes.
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 287: Raspberry Pi Woes, Blacker Than Black, And Printing With Klipper
Elliot Williams is back from vacation, and he and Al Williams got together to talk about the best Hackaday posts from the last week. Of course, the Raspberry Pi RP2350 problem generated a bit of discussion.