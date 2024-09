posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 05, 2024



Quoting: Drauger OS: A Gaming OS | Linux.org —

Drauger OS is a gaming Ubuntu-based Operating System (OS) that has a home website of 'https://draugeros.org/'. The current version is 7.6. Strigoi.

The OS is streamlined to have less clutter of unneeded apps and concentrate more on gaming. You will not find Office apps or the like.