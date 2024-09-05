QEMU 9.1 Improves ARM and RISC-V Support, Adds Compression Offload Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 05, 2024,

updated Sep 05, 2024



Coming more than four months after QEMU 9.0, the QEMU 9.1 release introduces compression offload support via Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator (IAA) or User Space Accelerator Development Kit (UADK), along with enhanced support for postcopy failure recovery.

QEMU 9.1 also introduces support for VIRTIO_F_NOTIFICATION_DATA to allow guest drivers to provide additional data as part of sending device notifications for performance/debug purposes, support for guest-network-get-route command on Linux, and guest-ssh-* commands on Windows.

