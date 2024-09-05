QEMU 9.1 Improves ARM and RISC-V Support, Adds Compression Offload Support
Coming more than four months after QEMU 9.0, the QEMU 9.1 release introduces compression offload support via Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator (IAA) or User Space Accelerator Development Kit (UADK), along with enhanced support for postcopy failure recovery.
QEMU 9.1 also introduces support for VIRTIO_F_NOTIFICATION_DATA to allow guest drivers to provide additional data as part of sending device notifications for performance/debug purposes, support for guest-network-get-route command on Linux, and guest-ssh-* commands on Windows.
Linuxiac:
QEMU 9.1 Released with Better ARM and RISC-V Support
QEMU, a renowned software tool that allows users to emulate different computer systems, has just launched its latest version, 9.1. It comes packed with over 2800 commits contributed by 263 authors, introducing enhancements and new features to improve performance, scalability, and usability.