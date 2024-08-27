FrOScon 2024 And GSoC '24 Activities
FrOScon 2024
This year, I attended FrOScon for the first time . FrOScon is the biggest conference about free and open-source software in Germany. It takes place every year in Bonn/Siegburg (Germany) at the weekend and is free to attend.
For the first time, I was not at a conference to staff a KDE stand. My employer had a stand there, and it was a great occasion for me to meet some colleagues, fellow KDE, and Matrix contributors.
GSoC '24 Update- Porting Arianna to Foliate-js | Ajay
As my Google Summer of Code 2024 journey concludes, I’m excited to share the updates on my project: Porting Arianna to Foliate-js. The main goal was to replace the outdated epub.js with actively maintained Foliate-js. In my previous blog post, I discussed the initial progress on integrating Foliate-js into Arianna, including the implementation of Table of Contents (TOC) and metadata handling.