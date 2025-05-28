news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Linux Format 329
Discover 25 years of open source with Linux Format! Celebrate our final issue ever while we look back on how the Linux kernel and open source software has changed, evolved and taken over the world!
Efficient & Ergonomic: A Look Inside My Home Office Setup
Over the past year, I’ve worked on building a home office that balances productivity, comfort, and simplicity. Instead of overloading the space with gear, I’ve focused on what actually improves my daily workflow. Here’s a quick look at the core gadgets that make up my current setup.
Kernel Space
FreeBSD ☛ ZFS automatic snapshots with Sanoid on FreeBSD
If disaster strikes and files get lost, ZFS can restore data by rolling back to a previous snapshot – given that one exists for that particular dataset. The missing piece is a functionality to take automatic snapshots in regular intervals and rotate them. Rotation means that older snapshots get removed based on a certain user-defined policy. This avoids filling the dataset with millions of snapshots over time. While OpenZFS provides all the basic commands to take and remove snapshots, the user is responsible for managing their own snapshot agenda. This means how often a snapshot should occur on each dataset and what the rules for their removal are.
Farid Zakaria ☛ Linux cgroup from first principles
There is a distinction between v2 and v1 implementation of cgroup. However v2 was introduced in Linux kernel 4.5 in 2016. It included a much simpler design, so we will consider it the only version to simplify this guide [ref].
Games
Release Candidate for SuperTuxKart 1.5
The SuperTuxKart team is happy to announce the first release candidate for SuperTuxKart 1.5.
Several months have elapsed since the release of the 1.5 beta version, and more changes than we initially anticipated have delayed the release. Our contributors have been busy with their lives beyond the game, and since 1.5 is the last planned release of the 1.x series, there is always one more bugfix or feature that would be nice to add. You can download binaries for Linux, Windows, Mac and Android here : https://github.com/supertuxkart/stk-code/releases/tag/1.5-rc1
Distributions and Operating Systems
New Releases
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.6.9 released
The previous release was 6.6.7:
- EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.6.7 — April 19, 2025
Since then, there has been a complete recompile of packages in Yocto/OpenEmbedded, package updates, quite a few fixes. Here are the relevant blog posts since 6.6.7: [...]
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Agama Releasing version 15
Agama 15 is out and it is time for a new blog post after our previous announcement of... wait... Agama 13? You may be wondering what happened to Agama 14. The answer is easy, we released it but we were too busy to write the corresponding blog post. So this will serve as an announcement for both versions.
Let's jump directly into the new features because there is a lot to cover.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Canonical Announce Big Changes to Ubuntu Summit
Ubuntu Summit 2025 will be hosted in London, UK as Canonical makes big changes to the nature of the event, focusing more on remote participation.
