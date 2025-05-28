news
AMD Releases Linux Drivers for Radeon RX 9060 XT and AI Pro R9700
AMD has quietly released new Linux drivers for its latest graphics cards, the Radeon RX 9060 XT and the Radeon AI PRO R9700. The new drivers are part of the Radeon Software for Linux 25.10.1 package, which became available on May 21, 2025, as reported by VideoCardz, and are now listed on AMD’s official support website.
The 25.10.1 driver package will have ROCm 6.4.1, which helps support AI workloads and frameworks such as Llama.cpp and JAX (inference). It also adds compatibility with new AI models like Llama 3.1, Qwen 1.5, and ChatGLM 2/4. The drivers are available for Ubuntu 22.04.5, Ubuntu 24.04.2, RHEL 9.6, and SLES 15 SP7, covering quite a few Linux distributions.