Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Thunderbird 139 Adds ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ Actions to Email Notifications

Highlights of Thunderbird 139 include new ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ actions for email notifications, enterprise policy implementation to allow granular in-app notification control, support for manually sorting folders in the folder pane, and customizable row count for Cards View in the Appearance settings.

Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04

Powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.05 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 25.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.14 software suites, all built using the latest Qt 6.9 open-source application framework.

AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 release, AlmaLinux OS 10 introduces support for Simple Protocol for Independent Computing Environments (SPICE), a tech-preview of KVM virtualization support for the IBM Power architecture, Secure Boot support for ARM platforms, and support for frame pointers for diagnosing and optimizing your applications.

Firefox 140 Enters Beta Testing as the Next ESR (Extended Support Release) Series

Firefox 140 promises a new Unload Tab feature that lets you unload tabs by right-clicking on a tab (or multiple selected tabs to reduce Firefox’s memory and CPU usage, support for adding custom search engines in Search settings, and support for keeping more or fewer pinned vertical tabs in view. For Android users, it adds a “Select All” option for bookmarks.

GNU Linux-Libre 6.15 Kernel Is Out for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on the just-released Linux 6.15 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.15 kernel is here to clean up Nova Core GPU, Qualcomm iris v4l2, Airoha NPU, Tehuti Networks TN40xx 10G Ethernet, Realtek 8814A Wi-Fi, Apple Silicon SoC touchscreen, Renesas UFS hooks, and aw88166 audio drivers.

Armbian 25.5 Released with Support for Banana Pi M2+ and BeagleBone AI-64 SBCs

Coming three months after Armbian 25.2, this release introduces support for new single-board computers, such as the Banana Pi M2+, BeagleBone AI-64, BeaglePlay, TI SK-AM69, Mediatek Genio Family, Radxa NIO 12L, Qualcomm Robotics RB5, Radxa Cubie A5E, SMART AM40, and PocketBeagle2.

Firefox 139 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla Firefox 139 looks like a small update that only introduces support for full-page translations within Firefox extension pages, support for transparent PNG images when they’re pasted into Firefox, improved upload performance of HTTP/3, and experimental support for link previews in Firefox Labs, along with support for custom wallpapers and colors for the New Tab page.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 25th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

Armbian 25.5 Adds New Board Support, Application Modules, and Receives Community Recognition

The Armbian team has released version 25.5, bringing expanded hardware compatibility, improved system tools, and a growing library of post-install application modules. The update also coincides with Armbian being recognized by NetBox Labs with a 2025 NetBox Hero Award for its role in open infrastructure innovation.

DietPi May 2025 Update Introduces Security Changes, Kernel Fixes, and Software Cleanups

The latest DietPi release (v9.13) focuses on improving security defaults, enhancing support for specific SBCs, and removing outdated software options. The update also brings kernel upgrades, interface refinements, and dozens of bug fixes for improved stability across platforms.

PicoCore MX93 CoM Features microNPU, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and CAN-FD

The PicoCore MX93 from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a compact Computer on Module measuring just 35 x 40 mm. Designed for industrial and embedded edge applications, it supports up to 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a wide range of display and I/O interfaces including MIPI-DSI, LVDS, CAN-FD, and dual Gigabit Ethernet.

Today in Techrights

Wire brush on a chair

  1. They're Very Jealous of Richard Stallman and His Freedom (or Simple Lifestyle)
    Jealousy is toxic because it can cause rational people to act irrationally and even severely harm themselves
  2. Akira Urushibata on GNU coreutils
    new message
  3. There's Nothing Funny About Lawbreaking
    There's plenty of room in society for humour, but "hacking" the state by breaking laws isn't cool or hip

  4. Links 27/05/2025: Science Defunded, India Arrests an Academic
    Links for the day
  5. Gemini Links 27/05/2025: From Celsius to Fahrenheit and Deleting Social Control Media
    Links for the day
  6. Microsofters Have, in Effect, Attempted Extrajudicial Action Against Us
    Courts and Judges (or Masters) don't exist to facilitate this kind of "bro" culture
  7. UK High Court Masters Are Not Your Jesters, Microsoft
    Judges aren't there for "funny" spectacles, they're there to act as arbiters in critical cases, not SLAPPs
  8. Links 27/05/2025: Mass Layoffs at Volvo and More Evidence of 'AI' (Slop) Being a Passing Fad
    Links for the day
  9. The Code of Conduct (CoC) Gaslighting Phenomenon
    There are still many people and projects foolish enough to outsource their labour to Microsoft via GitHub
  10. Anouk Rozestraten (Deputy Director) Appears to Have Left the Free Software Foundation
    Let's hope Rozestraten is still using and promoting Free software
  11. More Mass Layoffs Coming Soon to Microsoft, Just a Question of When and How Many
    Numbers from Washington were close to 5% and judging by prior rumours, it would be 5% + 5% (total 10%) at a later month
  12. Links 27/05/2025: Bikes, Ideal Computers, and BYO
    Links for the day
DietPi May 2025 Update Introduces Security Changes, Kernel Fixes, and Software Cleanups
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded systems
Linux Kernel 6.15 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.15 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.
Armbian 25.5 Adds New Board Support, Application Modules, and Receives Community Recognition
The Armbian team has released version 25.5
Firefox 139 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 139 open-source web browser ahead of the official announcement on May 27th, 2025.
 
Thunderbird 139 Adds ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ Actions to Email Notifications
Thunderbird 139 is out now as the latest stable version of this popular, open-source, free, and cross-platform email, address book, chat, news, and calendar client for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04
KaOS Linux 2025.05 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
Today, the AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 10 (codename Purple Lion) as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers
FOSS and more
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux-related stuff
Kernel and Graphics News and Developments
BSD and Linux
Applications: Touchegg, Flexbar, and Better Programs Than Man Pages
Application-related news
Gaming: Steam Deck Games Support Expands (GNU/Linux), Retro Reviewed
a pair of articles
Open Hardware/Modding: OPNsense 25.1.7, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Postgres-Related Releases: CloudNativePG 1.26.0 and 1.25.2, pg_ivm 1.11, pgmoneta 0.17
psql stuff
Security and more
WebCamControl is a GUI app for controlling properties of a webcam
WebCamControl is a Linux GUI app that can be used to control properties of your webcam such as pan, tilt, zoom, etc
This lean Linux distro can give your Windows 10 PC an extra 5 to 10 years of life
Don't throw away your old computer. Install a Linux distribution that'll make it feel brand new
Android Leftovers
Google will be making Android Auto road trip ready with this upcoming feature
The elusive goal of Unix – or Linux – simplicity
Or, rediscovering the KISS principle, the long way round
Chipsee PPC-CM5-156 Review – Part 2: A Raspberry Pi CM5 fanless Panel PC tested with Raspberry Pi OS
We’ve already had a look at the hardware of Chipsee’s 15.6-inch industrial touch panel PC in the first part of the review, before booting it to Raspberry Pi OS
DEKUVE is a Linux distribution based on Debian
DEKUVE is a Linux distribution based on Debian’s “Stable” branch, featuring a customised Xfce desktop
Should you ever pay for Linux? 5 times I would - and why
Linux is free, but that doesn't mean you should never consider spending a little cash on it
Firefox 140 Enters Beta Testing as the Next ESR (Extended Support Release) Series
Now that Firefox 139 has been promoted to the stable channel today, Mozilla has promoted the next major release, Firefox 140, to the beta channel for public testing, so it’s time to take a look at the changes.
many howtos
Security and Windows TCO
Security and more
Games: Myst, Into the Restless Ruins, MEGANAUT, and More
latest 10 from GamingOnLinux
Hardware Leftovers
mostly Linux related
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
ClonOS is a FreeBSD based distro for virtual hosting platform and appliance
ClonOS is a turnkey Open Source platform based on FreeBSD and the CBSD framework
Android Leftovers
Google building audio-only mode for driving ahead of video apps on Android Auto
Hands-On with Rhino Linux's New UBXI KDE 6 Desktop
Rhino Linux's first UBXI port is here
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNU Linux-Libre 6.15 Kernel Is Out for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs
Today, the GNU Linux-libre project announced the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.15 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.
Armbian 25.5 Released with Support for Banana Pi M2+ and BeagleBone AI-64 SBCs
Armbian 25.5 distribution for ARM devices is now available for download with support for new boards, Linux kernel 6.14, as well as various improvements.
NanoPi M5 – A Rockchip RK3576 SBC with HDMI, dual GbE, M.2 NVMe and SDIO WiFi sockets, UFS 2.0 storage support
FriendlyELEC provides a long list of supported OS and software solutions
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly about GNU/Linux
Retro and Open Hardware/Modding
OrangeBox, Banana Pi, and More
This Week in GNOME (in Farsi) and Criticism of the GNOME Foundation
Some GNOME picks
only 4 more for now
Mozilla Kills Pocket After Buying It
Mozilla sucks
3 Linux Problems I Actually Managed to Fix on My Own
I've been regularly using Linux in various forms for around six years now
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Support is Coming To An End
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is nearing the end of its original five-year support cycle
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
MidnightBSD is a BSD-derived operating system
MidnightBSD is a BSD-derived operating system developed with desktop users in mind
10 howtos, mostly from idroot
Review: CRUX 3.8
The CRUX project develops a lightweight Linux distribution for experienced users
Trying out KOReader and Wallabag (the first few days and months)
I started writing this blog post in March, completely oblivious of Mozilla’s plans of getting rid of Pocket
This Week in KDE Apps
This week we look at the usability improvements landing in NeoChat, and KClock
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 25th, 2025
The 241st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 25th, 2025.
Devices: PicoCore, Hardkernel, NanoKVM Pro
3 linuxgizmos articles
