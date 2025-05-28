original
GNU/Linux Becoming Mainstream on Laptops and Desktops
Yesterday we put up some balloons in preparation for this site's anniversary, which will be celebrated near us. We also put some alcoholic drinks in the fridge.
There's demonstrably fast-growing interest in GNU/Linux and we can see it in this site. This past week we served nearly a million requests per day and a lot of the stories we find (and add) are positive in tone. GNU/Linux earned respect and is no longer being talked about (or treated) as an 'underdog'. █