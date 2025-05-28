SteamOS destroys Windows

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Archinstall 3.0.7 Arch Linux Menu-Based Installer Adds Support for Btrfs Snapshots

Archinstall 3.0.7 is here to introduce a new option in the disk configuration menu that lets users configure a Btrfs snapshot type that can be set to either Snapper or Timeshift when choosing to install Arch Linux with the Btrfs file system. This release also moves the disk encryption configuration into the disk config menu.

Thunderbird 139 Adds ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ Actions to Email Notifications

Highlights of Thunderbird 139 include new ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ actions for email notifications, enterprise policy implementation to allow granular in-app notification control, support for manually sorting folders in the folder pane, and customizable row count for Cards View in the Appearance settings.

Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04

Powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.05 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 25.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.14 software suites, all built using the latest Qt 6.9 open-source application framework.

AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 release, AlmaLinux OS 10 introduces support for Simple Protocol for Independent Computing Environments (SPICE), a tech-preview of KVM virtualization support for the IBM Power architecture, Secure Boot support for ARM platforms, and support for frame pointers for diagnosing and optimizing your applications.

Firefox 140 Enters Beta Testing as the Next ESR (Extended Support Release) Series

Firefox 140 promises a new Unload Tab feature that lets you unload tabs by right-clicking on a tab (or multiple selected tabs to reduce Firefox’s memory and CPU usage, support for adding custom search engines in Search settings, and support for keeping more or fewer pinned vertical tabs in view. For Android users, it adds a “Select All” option for bookmarks.

GNU Linux-Libre 6.15 Kernel Is Out for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on the just-released Linux 6.15 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.15 kernel is here to clean up Nova Core GPU, Qualcomm iris v4l2, Airoha NPU, Tehuti Networks TN40xx 10G Ethernet, Realtek 8814A Wi-Fi, Apple Silicon SoC touchscreen, Renesas UFS hooks, and aw88166 audio drivers.

Armbian 25.5 Released with Support for Banana Pi M2+ and BeagleBone AI-64 SBCs

Coming three months after Armbian 25.2, this release introduces support for new single-board computers, such as the Banana Pi M2+, BeagleBone AI-64, BeaglePlay, TI SK-AM69, Mediatek Genio Family, Radxa NIO 12L, Qualcomm Robotics RB5, Radxa Cubie A5E, SMART AM40, and PocketBeagle2.

Firefox 139 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla Firefox 139 looks like a small update that only introduces support for full-page translations within Firefox extension pages, support for transparent PNG images when they’re pasted into Firefox, improved upload performance of HTTP/3, and experimental support for link previews in Firefox Labs, along with support for custom wallpapers and colors for the New Tab page.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 25th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

Klinge FPGA Computer Targets Secure, Headless Linux Deployments

Klinge is a compact FPGA-based headless computer designed by Lone Dynamics Corporation. It targets secure networking and long-term Linux applications, and can be used as a blade server in modular enclosures or standalone setups.

AAEON Expands UP Line with Twin Lake SBCs Based on Intel Core 3

AAEON has introduced two new additions to its UP developer board series: the UP Squared TWL and UP Squared Pro TWL. Built on the Intel Core 3 processor platform, previously known as Twin Lake, these boards target energy-efficient industrial and edge applications with a focus on cost-effective performance.

Armbian 25.5 Adds New Board Support, Application Modules, and Receives Community Recognition

The Armbian team has released version 25.5, bringing expanded hardware compatibility, improved system tools, and a growing library of post-install application modules. The update also coincides with Armbian being recognized by NetBox Labs with a 2025 NetBox Hero Award for its role in open infrastructure innovation.

DietPi May 2025 Update Introduces Security Changes, Kernel Fixes, and Software Cleanups

The latest DietPi release (v9.13) focuses on improving security defaults, enhancing support for specific SBCs, and removing outdated software options. The update also brings kernel upgrades, interface refinements, and dozens of bug fixes for improved stability across platforms.

PicoCore MX93 CoM Features microNPU, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and CAN-FD

The PicoCore MX93 from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a compact Computer on Module measuring just 35 x 40 mm. Designed for industrial and embedded edge applications, it supports up to 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a wide range of display and I/O interfaces including MIPI-DSI, LVDS, CAN-FD, and dual Gigabit Ethernet.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

SteamOS destroys Windows

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 28, 2025
updated May 28, 2025

Quoting: SteamOS destroys Windows —

With the release of the Lenovo Legion Go S gaming handheld, we’ve now got a real apples-to-apples comparison of how Windows 11 fares against Linux (specifically, SteamOS with KDE Plasma) on the same 1st-party supported OEM hardware in a gaming context. And the results are pretty devastating for Windows in terms of performance and battery life — according to even windowscentral.com! Neither WindowsCentral nor the original video from Dave2d mention desktop mode, but the answer there is just as clear, as all of us in the FOSS space have known for ages.

We’re winning, folks. If I polish my crystal ball, I see us peeling away groups of users from competing platforms one at a time: developers, gamers, artists, scientists, enthusiasts, and on and on. It’s happening. The snowball is rolling down the hill, gaining momentum.

It can be hard to remember the big picture when we’re nose deep in code, bugs, and icons all

More evidence

Never forget that everything you do in KDE is impactful
GNU/Linux Becoming Mainstream on Laptops and Desktops [original]
GNU/Linux earned respect and is no longer being talked about as an 'underdog'
DietPi May 2025 Update Introduces Security Changes, Kernel Fixes, and Software Cleanups
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded systems
Linux Kernel 6.15 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.15 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.
Armbian 25.5 Adds New Board Support, Application Modules, and Receives Community Recognition
The Armbian team has released version 25.5
 
Android Auto wants to let you play videos while driving, but it's not what you think
AMD Releases Linux Drivers for Radeon RX 9060 XT and AI Pro R9700
AMD has quietly released new Linux drivers for its latest graphics cards
The Chromebook Plus Might Be the Best Choice For Linux Newbies
Have you been wanting to try out Linux
Ubuntu 25.04 Plucky Puffin – A Brief Walkthrough
Ubuntu 25.04, codenamed Plucky Puffin, released in April 2025
This is free and open source software
WebCamControl is a GUI app for controlling properties of a webcam
WebCamControl is a Linux GUI app that can be used to control properties of your webcam such as pan, tilt, zoom, etc
This lean Linux distro can give your Windows 10 PC an extra 5 to 10 years of life
Don't throw away your old computer. Install a Linux distribution that'll make it feel brand new
Google will be making Android Auto road trip ready with this upcoming feature
The elusive goal of Unix – or Linux – simplicity
Or, rediscovering the KISS principle, the long way round
Chipsee PPC-CM5-156 Review – Part 2: A Raspberry Pi CM5 fanless Panel PC tested with Raspberry Pi OS
We’ve already had a look at the hardware of Chipsee’s 15.6-inch industrial touch panel PC in the first part of the review, before booting it to Raspberry Pi OS
DEKUVE is a Linux distribution based on Debian
DEKUVE is a Linux distribution based on Debian’s “Stable” branch, featuring a customised Xfce desktop
Should you ever pay for Linux? 5 times I would - and why
Linux is free, but that doesn't mean you should never consider spending a little cash on it
Firefox 140 Enters Beta Testing as the Next ESR (Extended Support Release) Series
Now that Firefox 139 has been promoted to the stable channel today, Mozilla has promoted the next major release, Firefox 140, to the beta channel for public testing, so it’s time to take a look at the changes.
ClonOS is a FreeBSD based distro for virtual hosting platform and appliance
ClonOS is a turnkey Open Source platform based on FreeBSD and the CBSD framework
Hands-On with Rhino Linux's New UBXI KDE 6 Desktop
Rhino Linux's first UBXI port is here
NanoPi M5 – A Rockchip RK3576 SBC with HDMI, dual GbE, M.2 NVMe and SDIO WiFi sockets, UFS 2.0 storage support
FriendlyELEC provides a long list of supported OS and software solutions
Mozilla Kills Pocket After Buying It
Mozilla sucks
3 Linux Problems I Actually Managed to Fix on My Own
I've been regularly using Linux in various forms for around six years now
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Support is Coming To An End
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is nearing the end of its original five-year support cycle
MidnightBSD is a BSD-derived operating system
MidnightBSD is a BSD-derived operating system developed with desktop users in mind
Review: CRUX 3.8
The CRUX project develops a lightweight Linux distribution for experienced users
Trying out KOReader and Wallabag (the first few days and months)
I started writing this blog post in March, completely oblivious of Mozilla’s plans of getting rid of Pocket
This Week in KDE Apps
This week we look at the usability improvements landing in NeoChat, and KClock
