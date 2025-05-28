news
SteamOS destroys Windows
Quoting: SteamOS destroys Windows —
With the release of the Lenovo Legion Go S gaming handheld, we’ve now got a real apples-to-apples comparison of how Windows 11 fares against Linux (specifically, SteamOS with KDE Plasma) on the same 1st-party supported OEM hardware in a gaming context. And the results are pretty devastating for Windows in terms of performance and battery life — according to even windowscentral.com! Neither WindowsCentral nor the original video from Dave2d mention desktop mode, but the answer there is just as clear, as all of us in the FOSS space have known for ages.
We’re winning, folks. If I polish my crystal ball, I see us peeling away groups of users from competing platforms one at a time: developers, gamers, artists, scientists, enthusiasts, and on and on. It’s happening. The snowball is rolling down the hill, gaining momentum.
It can be hard to remember the big picture when we’re nose deep in code, bugs, and icons all
More evidence
-
Sorry, Windows. Lenovo's Legion Go S runs better with SteamOS
The SteamOS version of Lenovo's gaming handheld has better performance, better battery life, and a better price.